Community News
MEET: Woman’s Club of Huntington hosts a monthly meeting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Sylvia Thompson, local author of “John’s Little Acre” and “Neaaka’s Rain” and club member, presents “Neaaka’s Rain — A Journey through the Storms of Life.”
CARDS: Major Bill White, 104, hopes to receive Valentine’s Day cards to add to his memories collection. The Marine veteran of California received a Purple Heart after surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945 and spends time in Stockton. Cards may be mailed to Operation Valentine, ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Retired), The Oaks at Inglewood, 6725 Inglewood Ave., Stockton, CA 95207.
GOSPEL: Paul Belcher Concerts presents Inspirations, Primitive Quartet and The Perrys at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $25 and $20. Contact 606-324-0007 or www.paulbelcherconcerts.com.
MEMBER: Bethany Beckett, wife of Sean Beckett, became a new member of Ona’s Beulah Ann Baptist Church Jan. 5, based on her Christian experience. Bethany is daughter-in-law of Jimmy and Mitzi Beckett. May she continue walking with the Lord.
BLOOD: Save a life … give blood. American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic High School.
RECOGNIZED: Three charter members — Jack Dilley, David Groves and Ron DeTemple — of Rotary Club of Barboursville were recognized during the club’s 39th anniversary in early January. Members receiving the Paul Harris Fellow awards for their exceptional service included Dina Foster, Charles Hiner, Regan Alford and Michael Bonner, first-time award; John Lee, second-time award; Vicki Dunn-Marshall, Robin Brandon and Tony Martin, multiple awards; Shari Tackett Messinger, fourth PHF award; and her husband, Steve Messinger received a PHF award posthumously.
VALENTINES: Singing Valentines are offered again this year by the Thunder Tones, a mixed-gender chorus singing a capella music in barbershop style. That special sweetheart receives two songs, a rose and a card for $50 and delivered Feb. 13-14. Call 304-302-NOTE (6683).
SYMPHONY: The Wind Symphony concert takes place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Marshall University Smith Music Hall.
CONCERT: Casting Crowns brings its “Only Jesus” tour to Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena (formerly Big Sandy Superstore Arena) at 7 p.m. March 10. The group has broken sales records, sold out arenas, won prestigious awards and traveled the world singing redemption songs. Tickets range from $26 to $104.
DEGREED: Nearly 20 graduates from Ohio University Southern received an associate in arts degree during the graduation recognition ceremony in mid-December. For arts and humanities, it included Amber Nicole Blair, Paul Michael Brisson, Meranda Jade Buffington, Tyler M. Cavin, Ashley Dawn Lewis, David Lorray Marcum, Emily A. Monnig, Michael Wayne Morgan and Hallie Rochelle Williams. Specializing in social sciences were Nicholas Nolan Dye, Erin Elizabeth Freese, Cori L. Gaegaer, Margaret Ann Johnson, Joshua M. McDonald, Jarrod J. McKnight, Rachel Ann Murphy, Mary Kristin Ogier, Jennifer Amanda Queen and Samantha Marie Webb.
EXHIBIT: “Russia: Coming of Age” by Eric Douglas, author, writer, photographer and Marshall University alumnus, displays his photography through April 7 at Marshall South Charleston Campus Library. The selection of images is made in Russia between 1993 and 2008. He discusses his work in person at a presentation at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Charleston campus library.
PANCAKES: Rotary Club of Ironton hosts its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at Knights of Columbus, Ironton. The cost is $6. Call Nathan Davis, club president, 740-646-1248.
LECTURE: The free annual Carter G. Woodson Lecture is offered from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Marshall University Memorial Student Center. The guest lecturer is Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, Victor S. Thomas professor of history and of African and African American Studies at Harvard University.
FILM: Marshall University Film Studies Program presents the fourth annual Marshall University Student Short Film Fest from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. The fest is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mosley Baisden, Myleigh McCormick, Kennedy Lyon, Norma Morgan, Renee Neal, Whitney Ball, Lois DeMattie, Brianna Shelton, Jessica Sias, Tyler Hampton, Ripley Haney, Jim McVey, Paxton Brown, Steven Howe Smith, Truett Bird.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Marc and Teresa Price.
CHUCKLE: Two tiny, gray-haired women were engrossed in an animated conversation as they stepped into the crowded elevator Lynn was taking. One stated loudly, “Well, my fantasy has always been to have two men at the same time.” There was complete silence as every passenger in the elevator turned to stare at the woman who had made such a disclosure. Then she laughed and continued, “One would do the cooking, and the other would do the cleaning.”