Community News
LUNCHEON: Huntington East High School Class of 1956 offers a luncheon at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Ponderosa, Chesapeake, Ohio. Ask the cashier where the class is meeting.
DINNER/SHOW: Murder and Merriment Interactive Murder Mystery Theatre Troupe presents an interactive murder mystery dinner party Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. “The Deadly Valentine: Roses are Red, and Now You’re Dead!” begins with dinner and show at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets, by reservation only, are $40 per guest. Contact www.ticketsource.com.
DEGREED: Two Ashland residents received a bachelor of arts degree at Berea College in December 2019. Kenna Morris graduated magna cum laude with her degree. Mattie Shivel received the degree.
DANCE: Another monthly round of couple dancing with Dick Newman as host takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Barboursville Community Center. The cost is $15. Contact DNBL@msn.com or 304-736-5380.
JEWEL: One special lady perhaps becomes “double nickels” Tuesday, Feb. 18, but she only gets better with age. Suzanne Rutherford of Salt Rock can’t be beat for a friend — always there, compassionate, intelligent, has a way with words, is talented and willing to assist and offer prayer. Often referred to “Sugan,” she is that down-to-earth kinda gal that lies close to the heart of those knowing and loving her. Here’s hoping her birthday is filled with love, happiness, fond memories and cherished friendships.
PLAY: “The Laramie Project” presented by Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Feb. 18-22, in Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. A matinee is offered at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20; $15 seniors and faculty; $7 ages 12 and younger; and free to MU students with valid ID.
GRADS: More than a dozen — 16, in fact — graduates from Ohio University Southern received a bachelor of science in applied management degree during the graduation recognition ceremony in mid-December. Outstanding students with this degree were Marty Daniel Conley and Hannah Noelle Hensley. Other included Paul Michael Brisson, Jamie Marie Cordle, Garris L. Coriell, Christian Kevin Newman Downey, Nicholas A. Gibson, Monica S. Houston, Greg July, Eric Keck, Natasha Deziree Knight, Cameron Meadows, Chelcie Lerae Moore, Hannah Lee Pennington, Allison L. Skeans and Sarah Breanna Stevens.
CLASSES: “Creativity with Clay” classes open to middle and high school students are from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 23 through March 15, in Studio 4, Huntington Museum of Art. The four-session class is taught by Kathleen Kneafsey. The cost is $80 or $110 nonmembers. Pre-registration is required. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
HONORED: Volunteerism … Ken Blevins, 84, was recognized in mid-December for 50 years of volunteerism on the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as the safety officer. The Ohio resident has no intention of stopping what he loves to do. Thanks for your hard work and eagerness to get the job done.
CONCERT: Jason Aldean brings his “We Back Tour 2020” to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Tickets are $25.50.
LISTED: Madison Howell of Huntington was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 term at Chatham University School of Arts, Science and Business, Pittsburgh, Pa. To be eligible for the list, students must carry a grade point average of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.
SINGLES: Speakeasy Singles hosts a Valentine’s singles dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at TC Energy Ballroom, Columbia Gas, Charleston. Free country two step dance lessons with Hunter Hobbs are from 7 to 8 p.m. Entry fee is $10 members. Contact 304-805-4109 or www.speakeasysingles.com.
ENTERTAINER: Rick Springfield, Grammy winning singer, songwriter and musician for decades sharing power-pop of the 80s, brings his style to Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Tickets are $50, $65 and $70.
RACE: Cabell County Schools Foundation and Cabell County Math4Life offer a 5K “Pi Day” race March 14 at Barboursville Park, starting at Lake William Shelter 8 and going toward the soccer fields, turning around and finishing back at Lake William. Pre-registration, if postmarked/completed by Feb. 29, is $20; $23.14 if postmarked March 1-10; or $25 race day. Proceeds support scholarships for Cabell County students. Awards are presented to top three overall male and female finishes. Top male and female finishers in each age group also receive awards. Email CabellMath4Life@gmail.com or register at https://www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=10929.
MUSICAL: As part of Marshall Artists Series, “Finding Neverland” is presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $54 to $85.
BLOOD: Save a life … give blood. An American Red Cross blood drive is from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in Mains Rotunda of Riffe Center, Ohio University Southern, Ironton.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ann Short, Willa May Weekley, Harriett Evans, Gavin Blake, Martha McKinney, Alyssa Morabito, Rob Armstrong, Jon Starkey, Darrell Walden, Tinie Postlethwait, Josiah Wise, Mildred McComas Smith spins the last of the 80s at 89, Linda Carroll, Phyllis Griffith, Kim Schmidt, Carla Akers, Malinda Shanklin, Karen O’Brian, Melissa Mahoney, Aaron Hilton.
CHUCKLE: Helping at the local florist shop, Laura delivered a beautiful floral arrangement with an attached card that stated, “Thinking of you at this time of loss.” Laura was surprised, therefore, when the attractive young woman who accepted the flowers laughed as she read the note. Seeing Laura’s stunned expression, she quickly explained, “My boyfriend sent them to congratulate me on losing 25 pounds!”