CLASSES: French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, begins three classes Monday, Jan. 16, and continuing through May. A beginner’s “Children’s Theatre” class open to ages 4 to 8 is from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. at a cost of $14 per class. The beginner’s “Jazz/Tap” class open to ages 4 to 8 is from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at a cost of $16 per class. An intermediate “Contemporary” is from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. for ages 10 and older at a cost of $16 per class. Call 740-446-3834.

LISTED: Thumbs up to Wyatt Ellis Williams of Huntington. The son of Marc and Nancy Williams qualified for the dean’s list at High Point University in High Point, N.C., for the fall semester. To achieve this distinction, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

