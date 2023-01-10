CLASSES: French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, begins three classes Monday, Jan. 16, and continuing through May. A beginner’s “Children’s Theatre” class open to ages 4 to 8 is from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. at a cost of $14 per class. The beginner’s “Jazz/Tap” class open to ages 4 to 8 is from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at a cost of $16 per class. An intermediate “Contemporary” is from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. for ages 10 and older at a cost of $16 per class. Call 740-446-3834.
LISTED: Thumbs up to Wyatt Ellis Williams of Huntington. The son of Marc and Nancy Williams qualified for the dean’s list at High Point University in High Point, N.C., for the fall semester. To achieve this distinction, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher.
ADVENTURE WEEKEND: Carter Caves State Resort Park in Greenup, Ky., offers its annual Winter Adventure Weekend Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 26-29, presented by Friends of Carter Caves. The theme is “Back to the Adventure.” Matt Pelsor, The Caving Podcast, is the guest. The event, featuring hiking, rappelling, rock and tree climbing, canoeing, kayaking, wild cave tours and winter survival workshops, is limited to ages 6 and above with adult supervision required for ages 6 to 15. The cost is $25 ages 18 and older and ages 15-17 and $20 ages 6-14. Visit www.winteradventureweekend.com.
DOUBLE DIGITS: The sweet little Scarlett O’Neal Smith, granddaughter of Debby Morrison, celebrates a double-digit birthday Tuesday, Jan. 10. Not only are Giggy and Popaul wishing you the best number 10 and urging you to aim high, so are many others. Have a great day, sweet Scarlett.
EXHIBIT: Donna Polseno, growing up in Connecticut, earned a BFA from Kansas City Art Institute in 1972 and an MAT from Rhode Island School of Design in 1974. The Walter Gropius Master Artist brings her ceramics works to the Huntington Museum of Art Saturday, Jan. 14. The exhibit continues through April 8. She discusses her work in a free public presentation at 7 p.m. March 30 at HMA, followed by a reception. Her workshop, “Integration of Forms and Surface,” is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31-April 2. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
GRADUATE: Congratulations to David Livingston of Prichard, WV. He graduated cum laude from Glenville State University as a member of the winter 2022 graduating class. As part of the university’s Milestone Initiative, he earned an Associate in Arts degree in general studies.
TEENS: A “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by West Virginia University Extension, continues at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Barboursville Public Library. The class is also available Jan. 19 and 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Registration is required. Call 304-736-4621.
MISSED: A year has passed since Vera Mae Fox passed away to a better place. It was Jan. 10, 2022, at age 96. Vera made her home with her sister, Louise Adkins of South Point, Ohio, several years before her final day on earth. This beautiful lady was always the same ‘down to earth’ individual with a happy, friendly smile. Although her presence is missed within the family, she is free from pain, suffering, disappointment and heartache.
BULL RIDING: The Professional Bull Riding ZipRecruiter Capital City Classic featuring two nights of best bull riders in the world battling the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in a showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are $103, $73, $54, $39, $25 and $15.
ONE YEAR: Anela Brumfield turned 1 year old Jan. 7. Here’s hoping that day was as special as it could be and many more will follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Templeton, Kay Hensley, Patty Blankenship, Caren Blake, Marie Ellis, Christa Terry, Michael Fleshman leaves the 60s for number 70, Alexandria Saunders, Scott Stevens, Nora Wood, Phyllis Knapp, Jane Eschleman, Cooper Brown, Benjamin Mattam, Hyunjung Keefe, Joe Daulton, Bill Bradley.
CHUCKLE: Lora sold an item through eBay, but it got lost in the mail. She stopped by her local post office and asked them to track it down. “It’s not that simple,” the clerk scolded. “You have to fill out a mail-loss form before we can initiate a search.” “OK,” I said. “I’ll take one.” He rummaged under his counter and then went to some other clerks, who did the same — only to return and confess, “You’ll have to come back later. We can’t find the forms.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
