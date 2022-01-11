VIDEO: “Songs of Highway 23,” video presentation about the Country Music Highway, is presented at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, on Ashland Community Technical College Library Facebook page. The presentation is offered by ACTC Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society chapter and Library. Julie Davis, ACTC and PTK student, also presents a music performance. The display consists of 11 posters researched and written by ACTC PTK members summarizing the life and times of some of most prominent members of Country Music Highway 23, from Loretta Lynn to Chris Stapleton. The visual display is open to ACTC students, faculty, staff and the community during the library’s operating hours at College Drive and Technology Drive locations, as well as available for viewing throughout the Spring 2022 semester.
LISTED: Isaac Perry of Kenova, junior ministry and leadership major at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., was among approximately 660 students named to the president’s list for the fall semester. Students earning a 3.75 or higher-grade point average for the semester are qualified for the recognition.
CLASS: Huntington’s Kitchen hosts a class, “What’s for Dinner Tonight,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. How to make Gochujang (Korean chili pasta), roasted chicken with veggies and crispy rice is taught. Open to ages 15 and older, the class limit is 16 participants. The cost is $20. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines are followed. Registration is required. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
RAPPERS: An Evening with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony featuring Krayzie Bone, Wish Bone, Flesh-N-Bone, Layzie Bone and Bizzy Bone begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets range from $19 to $49.
100TH: Jan. 3 was a big day of celebration for Lula Perry Keith .... she turned 100 years young with a family get-together at her son’s home in Lavalette, where she currently resides. Married to William C. Keith 56 years before his passing in 1996, she is mother to two surviving children and one deceased, as well as nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is a long-time member of Lancaster Road Church of God in Richmond, Ky., and greatly enjoyed attending retreats with church sisters. An avid quilter, she pieced together a long life, love and inspiration to many. May this “boss lady” continue to smile, have good health and sound mind.
SCREENING: “We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest,” film screening paying tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights leader, begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The event is sponsored by ZMM Architects, Community Trust Bank, Reger Funeral Home, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and The Herald-Dispatch. Admission is free.
BALLET: A “Ballet IV” class, open to ages 12-18, is offered from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 11 through May 14, at French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. The cost is $16 weekly or $64 monthly. To register, call 740-446-3834.
WRESTLERS: WWE Supershow begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets start at $20. Superstar Experience and Walk the Aisle Packages are available. Visit www.muntainhealtharena.com.
BLOOD SCREENINGS: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers a routine blood screening with its low-cost blood profile program Friday, Jan. 14, at Family Care Center Grayson, 100 Bellefonte Road. The cost is $25. Appointments are not necessary. Fasting is required.
COOKIES: Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council began its cookie season Jan. 6 with a new Adventurefuls cookie, joining Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, S’mores and Toffee-tastics. Cookies may be purchased online or from a Girl Scout. Email cookies@bdgsc.org to be connected with an area Scout. Cookie booths also are available outside various retail stores in the spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Amy Jarrell, Kim Jeffers, Mary Beth Biederman, Avery Morgan, Lynn Jarrell, Danny Hughes crosses the 60-mark to 61, Andrew Mershawn, Kent Powers turns 42, Derek Morgan, Wyatt Utley, Karen Estep, Annie Wright, Scarlett Smith, Adelaide Madelly, Mary Johnson, Sophia Wylie, Cagney Sargent, Paul Becker, Sara Davis, Joshua Johnson, Brent Nelson, Jennifer York, Sandy Colker.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Buddy and Jane Lake, Dana and Andrea Smith.
CHUCKLE: As the police officer put handcuffs on the crook, he said “If I were you, I’d get myself a good lawyer.” The crook answered, “Officer, if I could afford a good lawyer, I wouldn’t have tried to rob that bank.”