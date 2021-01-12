CONTEST: Entries for the Blenko Glass fifth annual Water Bottle Art Contest continues through Friday, Jan. 15. The small art contest features the sole award being the first-place entry of one piece of Blenko Glass. The winning piece is used as a postcard showing proper artist credit with copies provided to the winning artist and $50. Photo submissions must be sent to art@blenko.com with the subject line “2021 Water Bottle Art Contest Entry.”
FISHERMAN: Chris Malone, fisherman for more than 35 years after finding his love for the sport with family as a child in South Point, Ohio, runs Malone’s Marine and Repair in Ironton. He recently showed others how fishing is done as he won the Toyota Fishing League Worldwide Tournament 2020, which netted winnings of around $245,000. Chris fished as a co-angler during the 2007 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and made the Forrest Wood Cup, to name a few of his past winnings.
DISPLAY: Award-winning quilt artist Denise Roberts presents her first solo show highlighting selections from three thematic series occupying her attention five years Saturday, Jan. 16, at Huntington Museum of Art. “Art Quilts” continues through April 11.
BIRTH: Nick and Megan Anuszkiewicz became parents of a daughter, Emery Ann, born at 4:11 p.m. Dec. 29. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Paul and Lorri Turman. Great-grandparents are Paul and Karen Turman, all of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. May this little princess bring added joy and happiness to family and friends.
CLASS: Appalachian Beekeeping Collective presents a free one-hour class, “Is Beekeeping Right for You?” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. A question-and answer session follows. Registration is required. Contact https://www.facebook.com/events/36815699?1910169/.
WINNERS: The three fourth-grade winners of the 11th annual historical essay competition annually sponsored by Lawrence County Museum are all students from Jessi Newman’s class at Symmes Valley Elementary School. Mason Adams won $50 for first place for his essay about the Waterloo Wonders, famed basketball team of the 1930s originating near his school. Rylee Littlejohn, second-place winner, won $25 for 151 years of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade. The third-place winner, Ella Damron, won $15 for her topic: “James Lawrence, the U.S. Naval Officer and Namesake of the County.”
GRADS: Camryn Grace Zornes and Megan Eileen Murphy of Ironton were among 13 graduates of Ohio University Southern in Ironton named as Outstanding Graduates for the summer and fall semesters. Other Ironton residents graduating included Kacie Dawn Holston, Josie Claire Hutchinson, Kaedan Klaiber, Kassandra D. Large, Nancy Kay Miller, Julie Ann Morgan, Zane Ray Reynolds, David Andrew Roberts, Edward J. Rogers and Ivy C. Whaley.
CHUCKLE: A tour guide was leading a group around Washington, D.C., when he pointed to a spot by the Potomac River. “That’s where tradition has it that George Washington was standing when he threw a coin to the other side.” “I don’t believe it,” scoffed one tourist. “No one could throw a coin that far?” “You have to keep in mind,” the guide said, “that money went a lot further back in those days.”