WORKSHOP: Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State LifeCare host a “Welcome to Medicare” workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Tri-State LifeCare’s main office, 1111 6th Ave. Pre-registration is preferred but not required. Call 304-529-4217.

FAREWELL: A farewell reception was recently conducted for Dr. Ekaterina Zarutckaia, a visiting Fulbright Scholar at Marshall University. She discussed her MU experiences and what she plans to take back to St. Petersburg. Best of luck Dr. Zarutckaia in your new endeavors.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

