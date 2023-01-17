WORKSHOP: Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State LifeCare host a “Welcome to Medicare” workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Tri-State LifeCare’s main office, 1111 6th Ave. Pre-registration is preferred but not required. Call 304-529-4217.
FAREWELL: A farewell reception was recently conducted for Dr. Ekaterina Zarutckaia, a visiting Fulbright Scholar at Marshall University. She discussed her MU experiences and what she plans to take back to St. Petersburg. Best of luck Dr. Zarutckaia in your new endeavors.
BLOOD DRIVE: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at King’s Daughters Medical Center Health Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland.
COMPLETED: Nearly a dozen diesel technology students recently completed a biodiesel training/information course with Kentucky Soybean Board. The 11 students in the first-year diesel engines course at Ashland Community and Technical College include Cody Fraley, Lucas Hammond, Bryan Reynolds, Hunter Vance, Carter Cole, Hunter Hay, Kenton Rose, Joshua Thayer, Rader Adkins, Stanley McCarty and Daniel Stewart. Congratulations to these students on well-deserved efforts.
CONTEST: Recipes in appetizers, salads, entrees, sides and desserts are being accepted from home chefs for the May issue of Kentucky Monthly’s annual contest. Recipe deadline is March 13. To submit a recipe, visit kentuckymonthly.com.
LISTED: Reagan Snyder of Huntington was recently named to the dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., for the fall semester. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
CHAT: A virtual fireside chat with the Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr. is sponsored by Regional Higher Education. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Ohio University Southern. The author, cousin and best friend of the late Emmett Till and last surviving eyewitness of Till’s kidnapping, speaks from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. His memoir, “A Few Days Full of Trouble,” was published by Random House. Visit https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5By5Mf0IYs9E9r&.
GREETINGS: If anyone sees Dr. Ross Patton Tuesday, Jan. 17, wish him a happy birthday. The long-time physician in the Barboursville area and super friend is one of the best I know. Dr. Patton is being sent greetings of continued blessings of love, happiness, good health and fond memories, as well as more birthdays.
PAINTINGS: Works by Cedric Michael Cox are displayed through Feb. 10 at Ohio University Southern Art Gallery, Room 111, Dingus Technology. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Best known for his paintings and drawings merging surrealism and representational abstraction, the artist is influenced by architecture and art history.
THOUGHTS: Prayers and thoughts are with Carolyn Byrd Williamson as she remembers Tuesday, Jan. 17, being the birthday of her late mother, Katherine Journell, who was born in Roanoke, VA, in 1927 and passed away Oct. 22, 2005.
EXHIBIT: A two-person sculptural exhibition, “Voyage of Life”, takes place Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery inside the Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. The exhibit, continuing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Feb. 9, combines four pieces of artwork by Christopher Mahonski and six works by Eli Kessler, artists. An artist talk for the exhibition is from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, with reception following from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Marshall University’s School of Art and Design in College of Art and Media, admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Angie Hill, Katelyn Huggins, Jim Sovine, Brenda Warner, Clara Ann Branham, Clay McCaskey, Sue Ann Carroll, John Archambault, Eli Crager, Aiden Blake, Ellen Davis, Amy Mathis, Mike Welch spins the last of the 60s at 69, Brayden Michael Thacker hits the ‘double toothpicks’ at 11, Trent Allen Mosley is three from 30 (27), Corinne Otis, C. Tim White, Linda Turner, Sheila Leach.
CHUCKLE: A lawyer’s dog, running around unleashed, beelined for a butcher shop and stole a roast. Angry, the butcher went to the lawyer’s office and asked, “If a dog running unleashed steals a piece of meat from my store, do I have a right to demand payment for the meat from the dog’s owner?” The lawyer answered, “Absolutely.” “Then you owe me $35. Your dog was loose and stole a roast from me today.” The lawyer, without a word, wrote the butcher a check for $35 and the butcher walked away satisfied. Not even a week later the butcher opened his mail and found an envelope from the lawyer. Inside, he found an invoice in the amount of $150 due for a consultation.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
