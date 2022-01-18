HONORED: Two Wayne County residents were among more than 150 students named to the Dean’s High Honors List at Marietta College for the fall semester. They are Jaden Koren of Kenova and Colten Hall of Lavalette. Both Spring Valley High School graduates are majoring in biochemistry at the college. To be eligible, full-time students must complete at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in the semester.
BLOOD SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers a routine blood screening with a low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at KD Ohio, 2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth. The cost is $25. No physician order or appointment is necessary; however, fasting is required. An optional A1C testing costs $5.
OFFICERS: New officers elected and installed during the Christmas luncheon in December for Lawrence County Homemakers Council include Carol Wright, president; Barbara Bayless, vice president; Mary Paese, secretary; and Dotty Brammer, treasurer.
CELEBRATION: Ohio University Southern and Regional Higher Education host another event to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A virtual event featuring the Rt. Rev. W. Michie Klusmeyer, known as Bishop Mike, shares his experiences and history and leads a conversation through the Seven Steps to End Racism at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Registration is required at ohio.edu/southern/mlk.
RETIRING: Effective Feb. 11, Jan Rader no longer is Huntington fire chief as she is retiring but plans to continue public service by becoming the director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy. The 56-year-old local hero has been a Huntington firefighter more than 27 years and chief since March 2017, which set a record of being the first woman to serve as a chief of a West Virginia professional fire department. Thanks for your service, support and leadership and best wishes in your new position.
HOOPS: The first YMCA Hoops Classic is offered Feb. 11-13 at Ashland Area YMCA, featuring boys basketball teams in two divisions — second-third grade and fourth-fifth grades. Team registration deadline is 9 a.m. Jan. 31. Registration fee is $125 per team. Visit the center or contact ashlandareaymca.com.
BACK HOME: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. from Logan County, West Virginia, is coming home. The winner of the sixth season of “America’s Got Talent” in the fall of 2011 recently acquired a residency at The Greenbrier, where he performs throughout January and February.
NAMED: Destiny Schultz of Ironton was named to the Provost’s List at Capital University in Bexley, Ohio, for the fall semester. To be named to the list, full-time, degree-seeking students must achieve a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.
STARS: Past winners from Dancing with Our Stars face new competitors in its eighth year of performing Saturday, Feb. 5, at Boyd County Community Center, Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Local celebrities and their partners compete for $1 votes to win the famous Mirror Ball Trophy. The event includes a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., gourmet dinner catered by 3J Group at 7 p.m., competition at 8 p.m., followed by dancing. For reservations, call Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, 606-329-8888.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Fred Herr, Adam Harshbarger, Chelsey Lilly, Nellie Kirby, Haley Hall Waugh, Mary Johnson, Anna Lantz, Jenny New, Clyde DeVore, John Dransfeld, Jill Cochran, Emily Morgan, Marley “Kate” Moore becomes double toothpicks at 11, Erin Elizabeth Adkins still in the 20s at 27, Haley Hall Waugh, Lois Keller, Jaclyn Pyles, Jill Cochran.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Till and Genny Curry, Mike and Suzy Richardson, Trevor and Caitlin Wilson.
CHUCKLE: A woman angrily entered the flooring outlet where she had recently ordered a large living room carpet. “When I bought it, you assured me the carpet would be in mint condition!” she shouted to the sales assistant. “It is in mint condition,” the associate replied. “There’s a perfect hole in the middle.”