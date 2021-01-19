LISTED: Jade Daniels of Hurricane, West Virginia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students have earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
EXHIBIT: Craig Subler, a retired contemporary West Virginia artist living and working in his studio in Gerrardstown, is featured in an exhibit beginning Saturday, Jan. 30, at Huntington Museum of Art. From 1980 to 2001, he curated more than 180 exhibitions and produced 30 exhibition catalogues. His art has been seen in more than 84 group exhibits and 15 one-person shows. The exhibit is displayed through April 25.
SELECTED: Barbara Hale of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church was recently chosen to serve a three-year term on the West Virginia United Methodist Foundation. Congratulations, Barbara, on this achievement.
CLASS: “A Professional in Human Resources” certification exam prep class for human resources professionals, sponsored by Ashland Community and Technical College and BenchPrep HR Learning System, begins Tuesday, Feb. 2. Led by Jonnie Smith, SPHR SCP, Strategic Human Resource Manager for Martinrea International in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, the class features eight live interactive webinars from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 23 via Microsoft Teams. Registration fee is $999. Contact Heather Estes, 606-326-2130 or as_workforce@kctcs.edu before Tuesday, Jan. 26.
GRADS: Four Catlettsburg, Kentucky, students were among 93 graduates of the fall and summer semesters at Ohio University Southern in Ironton. They are Joyce Kay Cumpston, Sarah Renee Shavers, Cassandra Horn and Sommer Michelle Workman.
INITIATED: Fourteen Marshall University School of Pharmacy students were inducted as members to Phi Lambda Sigma during a virtual ceremony conducted in November. Inductees to receive pins and certificates by mail were Paul Blankenship, Sierra Cleland, Will Foster, Kyler Hazelett, Marenda Jenkins, Paige Moore, Beth Porter, Caroline Putnam, Cameron Rice, Hannah Rinker, Cheyenne Weakley and Francis Wright. Lisa Nord, RPh, joined the society as a faculty member and Fran D’Egidio, long-time West Virginia pharmacist, became an honorary inductee.
TASTINGS: Two first-of-the year tastings of Ancient Peaks Wines from Paso Robles, California, and cheese, open to ages 21 and older, are offered Saturday, Jan. 23, at Sip Downtown Brasserie. The first is from noon to 2 p.m., and the second follows from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Each tasting costs $43. Available wines are Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Merlot, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Oyster Ridge Red Blend. Reservations are necessary in person or via the Eventbrite link. Call 304-523-5533.
ARRIVAL: Adam, Rachel, Noah and Liliosa Townsend welcomed a precious baby girl — Charlie Rae — into their family at 12:28 a.m. Jan. 7, weighing 9 pounds, 1 ounce. The Townsend family are members of Ona’s Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.
CLASSES: French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio, offers a beginners’ 16-week session of Demi Pointe, open to ages 10-18 Wednesdays through May 13. Classes are available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at a cost of $16 per class or $54 month. The beginners Pre-Ballet II, open to ages 4-5, is from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. at a cost of $14 class or $52 month. COVID guidelines are followed, with the classroom and waiting space sanitized before and after classes. Contact 740-446-3834 or maggiejackson@frenchartcolony.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Libby Bell, Jay Adkins with C.J. Hughes leaves the 50s behind for number 60, Laura Marie Goble leaves the teens behind for number 20, Thomas Blatt, Caleb Conner, Madison Bucher, Harris Coulter, Coy Mullins, Jay Shepherd, Daniel Adkins, Jordan Rice, Karen McDonie, Anna Biederman.
CHUCKLE: Martin went to the bank and told the teller that he wanted to open an account. He said, “I’d like to open a joint account with someone who has a lot of money.”