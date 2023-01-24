The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LUNCH: Wyngate Senior Living Community offers a complimentary lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the center, 750 Peyton St., Barboursville. The menu is beans and cornbread and apple pie. Call 304-733-6800.

DIRECTOR: Andrew Castle was recently welcomed to the staff of Cross Roads United Methodist Church. The Marshall University student majoring in elementary education and Spanish language is director of the new Sunday morning children’s ministry, God’s Big House. Andrew has worked with the church childcare two years. The children’s ministry begins at 10 a.m. Sunday.

