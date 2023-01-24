LUNCH: Wyngate Senior Living Community offers a complimentary lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the center, 750 Peyton St., Barboursville. The menu is beans and cornbread and apple pie. Call 304-733-6800.
DIRECTOR: Andrew Castle was recently welcomed to the staff of Cross Roads United Methodist Church. The Marshall University student majoring in elementary education and Spanish language is director of the new Sunday morning children’s ministry, God’s Big House. Andrew has worked with the church childcare two years. The children’s ministry begins at 10 a.m. Sunday.
CARAVAN: When all is said and done, more than 2,500 miles in six days will have been traveled by the 2023 Cincinnati Reds Caravan, which began Jan. 23. The East Tour makes stops from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Charleson Coliseum and Convention Center, featuring TJ Friedl, major league outfielder, Nick Northcut, minor leaguer infielder, Casey Legumina, minor league pitcher, Tammy Thrall, Reds on Radio broadcaster, and Nick Krall, general manager, joined by Mr. Redlegs, mascot. Another free stop is available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Huntington Mall, Barboursville.
STUDENTS: Three Winfield Middle School students were named as December Students of the Month. Congratulations to Brayden Childers, Kynnlee McClure and Nikolaus VanWulffen. Keep up the good work.
TEENS: West Virginia University Extension continues its “Teen Cooking Class” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Barboursville Public Library. Cooking skills are also available Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Registration is required. Call 304-736-4621.
INITIATED: Two local residents attending Transylvania University in Lexington, Va., were among 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Students receiving this honor must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class. Congratulations to Caroline Damron of Hurricane and Anna Stansbury of Ashland for receiving this honor.
PROGRAM: Hospice of Huntington offers a “Spousal Loss Group” session at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The free bereavement event, designed for individuals grieving the loss of a spouse, is available in person or virtually. Other sessions are offered Feb. 8 and 22 and March 8 and 22. Contact hospiceofhuntington.org or 304-529-4217.
MAGICAL: Knowing Joyce Ann Lawrence of Ona was somewhat an angelic experience in a magical way. Some may call her a ‘neat freak’ as she was a hard worker, had a knack for cleaning as her yard was immaculate and was often seen picking up litter from the entrance of the neighborhood. The widow, mother and grandmother was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church for more than 40 years and loved to work in the nursery. Joyce passed away Dec. 25 at age 75. She and her numerous talents live on in the hearts and minds of those loving and knowing her.
BLOOD: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Rock Hill High School, 2415 County Road 26, Ironton, Ohio.
BASKETBALL: Not an ordinary game, but one featuring the Harlem Globetrotters coming to Mountain Health Arena to keep the title of the world’s winningest team against Washington Generals. Presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, the team brings amazing basketball skills and tricks, great athleticism, laughter and more at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets begin at $20.
ASSIGNMENTS: Grant I. Gifford of Wheelersburg, Ohio, has been assigned to the Ironton post, while Derek P. McCarty of Oak Hill has been assigned to cover the Jackson District from the Gallipolis post. Patrol Officer Gifford is a recent graduate from the 170th Academy Class of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kevin Mullins, Olivia Newhouse, Gerry Simmons, James L. Isaac, Brenda Chapman, Jenny Black, Carolyn Powers, Rick Pemberton is one short of 75 (74), Molly Simpson, Ed Ore, Eric Dale Pack, Shane Lawrence, Deanna Donahue, Chase Hardin, Josh Bradley, Jane Pancake, Jim Isaac, Hunter Gatewood.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Melanie and Fred Herr, Roger and Pam Rash.
CHUCKLE: Working in an ophthalmology practice that specialized in LASIK surgery, Alli was expected to comfort nervous patients. But prior to one operation, the patient was so frightened she was actually shaking. Nothing Alli said seemed to calm her. So after the doctor finished operating on her left eye, and before he began on the right, Alli wanted her to know the surgery was going well. “There,” she said, patting her hand reassuringly. “Now you only have one eye left!”
