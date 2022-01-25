NAMED: McKenna Barfield from Ashland was among 386 students recently named to the president’s list at Campbellsville University for the fall semester. To qualify, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University School of Art and Design features works by 11 Marshall art students and three alumni, led by Professor Sandra Reed, in “Conceptions of Flight” exhibit through Friday, Feb. 18, at the library gallery of Academic Center, South Charleston campus. Participating students include Barb Lavalley Benton, Jillian Brown, Nicole Carey, Kayley Dillon, Silas Endicott, Emily Fuller, Baylee Grueser, Haylee Reggi, Gracie Stephens, Ethan Willis and Jacob Wood. Participating MU alumni are Shyanna Ashcraft, Julianna Geyer and Madelyn Hill.
DEGREED: Andrew Thacker of Huntington was among approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented degrees during the 261st commencement exercise at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. He earned a master of science degree in analytics.
CHECK: Sound Checks featuring Abby Hamilton with Drew Cable begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $20.
RECOGNIZED: Tylan Eastham of Ironton received a bachelor of arts degree during the recognition ceremony for mid-year graduates in late December in Phelps Stokes Chapel of Berea College in Kentucky. Congratulations, Tylan, on this achievement.
LISTED: Three Lawrence County students were among more than 110 students named to the dean’s list at Marietta College for the fall semester. They are Samantha Rubadue of Ironton, major in communication studies and graduate of Rock Hill High School; William Todd of Chesapeake, political science and economics major and Chesapeake High graduate; and Kelsie Warnock of Proctorville, majoring in special education/elementary dual degree and graduate of Fairland High School. To qualify for this list, full-time students must complete at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74.
RECIPE: Emma Kennedy of Huntington, retired housekeeper at Cabell Huntington Hospital after many years of service, is humble, shows compassion, kindness, love and other work ethics and skills. This current school cook in the local area celebrates a birthday Tuesday, Jan. 25. Emma, a friend to my sister (Jeannie Grieco) for a long time, has the perfect recipe for friendship of laughter, a listening ear, fun, trust, strength, acceptance, understanding, generosity and smiles. It has been a blessing to have known her and consider her a part of our family. May this Christian friend have a great day with family and friends and her year be filled with good health, sound mind, continued friendships and prosperity.
RECOGNIZED: Skylar Erwin of Huntington was named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
COUSINS: Tuesday, Jan. 25, marks another wedding anniversary for Joey and Debbie Adkins, my special first cousins. Both Barboursville High School graduates in the 1970s and retired from their long-time places of employment, this Christian couple remains together 50 or more years displaying their love, commitment and devotion to each other, while keeping alive God’s will for their togetherness. May their marriage continue to be blessed and inspire others.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sawyer Harris, Stephanie Hoover, Emilia Barebo, Markai Chandler, Thea Bolt, Emily Charles, Kera Walaszczyk, Erin Kaplan, Lola Vance, Robert Klinestiver Jr., Wes Shanholtzer, Kevin Ray, Alex Bradley, Holly McKenna.
CHUCKLE: A pious man reached his 100th birthday, and he suddenly stopped going to church. Concerned about his health, his pastor paid him a visit, and was surprised to find the man in exceptionally good shape. “We’ve missed you in church lately,” the pastor said. “Oh, I’m not coming anymore,” the man replied. “You know, I fully expected the Lord to take me at 90, and then at 95, but He didn’t. I think He’s forgotten about me, and I certainly don’t want to remind Him!”