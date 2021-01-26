UNCLE: Although he is a godly man, Doffice Adkins of Wayne displays a stubborn quality. His health isn’t as good as it was last year, but he’s alive to celebrate another birthday Tuesday, Jan. 26. The only surviving sibling of my mother, he loves talking about the Lord and his new home he’s waiting to see. May his special day have all that makes a good birthday with more to follow.
GRADS: Five Flatwoods Ky., residents were among 93 graduating students from the summer and fall semesters at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. Amanda Lea Young was one of 13 to be named an Outstanding Graduate. Other graduates included Courtney Gayle Gibson, Hannah Elizabeth Hankins, Bentley Christopher Meade and Kayla Ann Smith.
LOSS: Goodbyes were said to Wandel Cremeans of Culloden Dec. 25 as he was called out of this world at age 89. The U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and C&O Railroad retiree with 50 years’ service was married to his wife, Dianna Plumley Cremeans, for 56 years. May God’s love and comforting hand surround the family during this time of grief.
LISTED: Three local residents were among 925 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Maintaining a 3.4 grade point average for the semester and carrying at least 15 hours of coursework or in a professional teaching block were Peter L. Proctor of Huntington; Brenden J. Lewis, Hurricane; and Chloe A. Bailey, Red House.
NAMED: Four local residents are among approximately 600 students named to the president’s list for high academic achievement during the fall semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. They include Tori Allen of Hurricane, sophomore majoring in child development; Isaac Perry of Kenova, sophomore majoring in ministry and leadership; Bradley Bragg of Sod, junior majoring in Biblical studies; and Jacob Hall of Griffithsville, sophomore majoring in music and church ministries. To be eligible for the list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
STUDENT: A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, David C.L. Mounts is one of four fourth-year medical students at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, matched to a residency program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, one of the nation’s top military health care facilities. The Salt Rock native matched into the anesthesiology residency program at the Bethesda, Maryland, center. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville.
RETIRING: After totaling 38 years in the workforce, Sherry McDavid of Carter County, Kentucky, retires March 1 as executive director of FIVCO Area Development District and formerly with FIVCO Service Agency. During her tenure with the two agencies, she held positions in different capacities, such as being assigned to the commodity and Home Care programs, executive director, associate director, volunteer and overseer of adult day cares and senior centers and in-home services. Here’s wishing her a relaxing, enjoyable and successful retirement.
ACHIEVEMENT: Charlie Viet, member of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Boy Scouts of America Troop 236 in early December. He was recognized for his more than 23 years’ service to the organization and countless contributions in guidance and leadership of the group. He and wife, Margie, talented quilter, have moved to 7 Garden Circle, Bridgeport, WV 26330.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Christie Marie Proctor turns 34, Bailey Nicole Swanson leaves the teens behind for number 20.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Raymond and Johnna Aliff (1989).
