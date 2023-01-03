TOUGH MEN/WOMEN: Jerry Thomas’ West Virginia Sports Promotions, Miller Lite, 84 Lumber, Dutch Miller Auto Group, Huntington Drum, Wilson Welding, Fitness World and Prichard’s Lawn Care present the annual Original Toughman Contest at 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 6-7, at Mountain Health Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $60; free to children ages 3 and younger. There are weight classes for men and women. Contact wvtoughman.com or 800-296-3897.
LISTED: Anya Miller of Miller was named to the president’s list at Davis & Elkins College for the fall semester. To achieve this distinction, full-time students must earn a 4.0 grade point average.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers routine blood screenings with its low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at King’s Daughters Portsmouth Drive-Thru Center, 812 Spring Lane, Portsmouth, Ohio. The cost is $25. Optional A1C testing is $5. Fasting is required; however, physician orders or appointments are not required. This screening is for credit card payments only. This location offers the screenings each Thursday through June 29. Insurance cannot be billed. Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com.
BABY: Piper Blayke Clark, born Oct. 30 to Blake Clark and Faith Watkins, was recently welcomed into the family of New Baptist Church. May this little one bring joy, love and happiness to the families and continue to be raised in a home of prayer.
THREE T’S: At 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday through January and February, students in grades 4-8 may visit Cabell County Public Library to sip tea, eat snacks/treats and listen to a few chapters/tales from a good book. Activities are also included.
HONORED: Drum roll please ... The Time Dealer of the Year Award for nomination was recently received by Chris Miller, president of Dutch Miller Automotive Group, at Dutch Miller Subaru in Charleston. Chris is one of 48 dealer nominees to be honored Jan. 27 at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Dallas, Texas.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Shane Lloyd, GinnyLee Hastings, Killian Rowe, Levi Krantz, Robert Leon Wood, Larry Oyster, Michele Schiavone, Ken Ambrose, Darrah Cain, Carol Hoover.
CHUCKLE: Jennifer’s wedding day was fast approaching. Nothing could dampen her excitement — not even her parent’s nasty divorce. Her mother had found the perfect dress to wear and would be the best-dressed mother-of-the-bride ever! A week before the wedding, Jennifer was horrified to learn that her father’s new, young wife had bought the exact same dress as her mother. Jennifer asked her father’s new young wife to exchange it, but she refused. “Absolutely not! I look like a million dollars in this dress, and I’m wearing it,” she replied. Jennifer told her mother who graciously said, “Never mind sweetheart. I’ll get another dress. After all, it’s your special day.” A few days later, they went shopping, and did find another gorgeous dress for her mother. When they stopped for lunch, Jennifer asked her mother, “Aren’t you going to return the other dress? You really don’t have another occasion where you could wear it.” Her mother just smiled and replied, “Of course I do, dear… I’m wearing it to the rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
