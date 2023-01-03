The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TOUGH MEN/WOMEN: Jerry Thomas’ West Virginia Sports Promotions, Miller Lite, 84 Lumber, Dutch Miller Auto Group, Huntington Drum, Wilson Welding, Fitness World and Prichard’s Lawn Care present the annual Original Toughman Contest at 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 6-7, at Mountain Health Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $60; free to children ages 3 and younger. There are weight classes for men and women. Contact wvtoughman.com or 800-296-3897.

LISTED: Anya Miller of Miller was named to the president’s list at Davis & Elkins College for the fall semester. To achieve this distinction, full-time students must earn a 4.0 grade point average.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

