HONORED: The inaugural reception honoring recipients of the 2023 Legacy Awards and student winners of the MLK Writing Contest is hosted by Ohio University Southern, as part of its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration. The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Ironton university’s Riffe Rotunda. Refreshments are served.

PROGRAM: Hospice of Huntington offers another “Coping with the Loss of a Child” support group session at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. The free bereavement event, designed for parents grieving the loss of a child at any age, is available in person or virtually. Other sessions are available Feb. 15, March 1 and 15. Contact hospiceofhuntington.org or 304-529-4217.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

