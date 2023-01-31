HONORED: The inaugural reception honoring recipients of the 2023 Legacy Awards and student winners of the MLK Writing Contest is hosted by Ohio University Southern, as part of its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration. The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Ironton university’s Riffe Rotunda. Refreshments are served.
PROGRAM: Hospice of Huntington offers another “Coping with the Loss of a Child” support group session at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. The free bereavement event, designed for parents grieving the loss of a child at any age, is available in person or virtually. Other sessions are available Feb. 15, March 1 and 15. Contact hospiceofhuntington.org or 304-529-4217.
LAST: On the last day of January 2021, a special guy with an inspiring smile and a spring in his step went into eternal rest. Joseph Lee Frazier, retired police chief from Town of Ceredo until 1994, was 90 years old. He was also a retired millwright from Local 1519 and a 50-year member of Kenova Masonic Lodge 110 AF&AM. His “retirement job” was the local lawn mower repairman, where he made even more friends. Joe continues to be missed by family and friends but lives in the hearts of many.
MEETING: The Woman’s Club of Huntington meets at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. “Aging with Grace” is presented by Angie Williams George. Invocation is given by Pam Nibert. Pledge leader and patriotic music leader is Shelia Brownfield, accompanied by Sharon Smith. The cost is $17. Reservations are required. Call Judith Short, 304-617-3367.
CHAMPION: Melody Shuler of Mountain View Elementary is one of 22 elementary and middle school-wide spelling bee champions representing Putnam County at the recent spelling bee sponsored by Putnam County Library conducted at Buffalo High School. Her winning word was “ramifications.” She represents the county advancing to the Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee administered via the Scripps Online Platform March 3.
MUSIC: A “Winter Breakdown,” featuring community dancing, workshops and an evening concert sponsored by Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD), is set for Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, in Charleston. Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a square dance called by Tony Minney and live music by Dave Bing, fiddler, and friends at Charleston Woman’s Club, 1600 Virginia St. East. The fee is $10; $7 seniors; $5 students; and free age 13 and younger. Activities continue Saturday with “Appalachian Heritage Day” featuring a hands-on instrument display and more at the Culture Center of West Virginia State Capitol Complex, with other workshops and a concert featuring State Birds band, Richard Hefner and Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys and the Big Brothers and Jake Krack. Concert tickets are $25; $20 seniors; $15 students and free age 13 and younger. Workshop fees are $20; $15 students. Weekend passes are also available at $55; $42 seniors; $25 students. Contact 304-729-4382 or FOOTMAD.org.
WORKSHOP: Pallottine Foundation of Huntington conducts a free workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Mountwest Community and Technical College. The event is designed to teach how to write effective grant applications. Lunch is provided. Attendees should be connected with a registered nonprofit organization. Participants receive a free two-year membership to grantstation.com. Contact 304-397-5955 or https://grant-writing-huntington.eventbrite.com.
CONCERT: Jason Isbell, Grammy-award winning American singer, songwriter and guitarist, and his band, The 400 Unit, perform in concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Also, Peter One, African folk singer, is also featured. Tickets are $55 to $135.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Underwood, Megan Underwood, Maxine Birt, Katlin Swisher, David Moore turns number 65, Justin Darling leaves the 30s behind for number 40, Tracey West spins the last of the 50s at 59, Jeff Sanders, Carol Smith, David Workman, Al Lynch, Katie Caudill, Diane Feaganes, Sr. Mary Grace, Mason Estep, Stephen Roy, Patsy Stephenson, Emily Tschop, Cassie Bacon, Kelli Campbell.
CHUCKLE: Two football players were taking an important final exam. If they failed, they would be on academic probation and not allowed to play in the Sugar Bowl the following week. The exam was fill-in-the-blank. The last question read, “Old MacDonald had a ___.” Bubba was stumped. He had no idea of the answer. He knew he needed to get this one right to be sure he passed. Making sure the professor wasn’t watching, he tapped Tiny on the shoulder. “Pssst. Tiny. What’s the answer to the last question?” Tiny laughed. He looked around to make sure the professor hadn’t noticed then he turned to Bubba. “Bubba, everyone knows Old MacDonald had a farm.” “Oh yeah,” said Bubba. “I remember now.” Picking up his pencil, he started to write the answer in the blank. He stopped. Reaching to tap Tiny’s shoulder again, he whispered, “Tiny, how do you spell farm?” “Bubba, that’s so easy. Farm is spelled E-I-E-I-O.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
