WINNERS: “Candy Cane Christmas,” Christmas tree designed by Amy Harrah, sponsored by Tribute Contracting and Consultants, won first place People’s Choice category of the 2021 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market sponsored by Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Second-place People’s Choice winner went to “The Elf,” designed by Amy Akers and Stacy Holley, sponsored by The Flower Shop. “A Cozy Christmas Cabin,” designed by Tabby Evans and Laura Wagner and sponsored by Proctorville Animal Clinic, placed third in the category.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers a routine blood screening with low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 7 through Jan. 24, at King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging, 2225 Central Ave., Ashland. The cost is $25. No physician order or appointment is necessary. Fasting is required. Optional A1 testing is also available for $5.
DIRECTOR: Breana Roach Bowen, assistant director of youth services at Cabell County Public Library and president of West Virginia Library Association, wears the “new leader” hat, beginning April 1. She replaces Judy Rule, who is retiring. Breana has established a homework help center and maintains a good relationship with the school system. She also serves on board of directors for Huntington Rotary Club and has been instrumental in the 5K Bolt for Books, Tri-State Literacy Council and library-sponsored bingo.
VISITING: Henning Vauth, professor of piano at Marshall University and music director/pianist at St. Paul Lutheran Church, recently visited family in Germany. Here’s hoping this German pianist enjoyed his time away with family and experienced a safe trip home.
HOOPSTERS: Winners in the annual hoop shoot foul shooting contest conducted recently by Ironton Elks Lodge included Ava DuFore, Matthew Southers, Nash Sands, T.A. Sands, Baylor Graham, Braxton Guy, Beckham Waginger, Zane Dressel, Cohen Dressel, Barrett Waginger, Bentlee Waginger and Bronson Guy. First-place winners in each age group received an Elks Hoop Shoot certificate and advances to the District Contest Saturday, Jan. 8, at Jackson High School, Jackson, Ohio. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with contest beginning at 2 p.m.
SEVEN: Even after seven years, the life of Judy Mae Lafferty continues to amaze my family as she was a close friend since late 1991. With many surgeries throughout her life and several in her last couple years, this angel always had a smile and inspiring word until her passing Jan. 2, 2014, at age 71. She owned her professional laser electrologist business, keeping it afloat despite her illnesses. She dearly loved her family and left a great legacy for them to remember, enjoy and follow. So many memories flood my mind when I pass her former home/business and often listen to her last message on our home answering machine.
FRIEND: On Jan. 2, 2006, Donald Glenn “Don” Akers of Proctorville, Ohio, left his family and friends for a heavenly mansion prepared by God. Don was a great Sunday school teacher and didn’t back down from his belief, and he did recitations with The Beulah Trio, the group which his lovely and dear wife shared her musical talents. I considered this Christian dad, granddad and husband a friend and mentor as he seemed to always have the right word to put one back on the path.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Helen Foster, Mike Cade, John Howard, Rob Sias, Steven Brown, Margaret Worsham, Sabrina Martin, Julie Ketchum, Bill Gibson, Esther Lou Hale.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Billy and Kelly Rutherford (2003), John and Lisa Ghiz.
CHUCKLE: The patient said, “Doctor, you’ve got to help me! My hands won’t stop shaking!” The doctor asked, “Do you drink a lot of coffee?” The patient answered, “Not really, I spill most of it!”