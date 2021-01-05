BAPTISM: Two youngsters — Barrett and Berkley Elkins — were baptized Dec. 20 at Kenova United Methodist Church. Barrett was born Oct. 3, 2017, and Berkley was born Dec. 3, 2019, to Nick and Allison Elkins. They are also grandsons of Richard and Stephanie Elkins and great-grandson of Pat Cornwell. May these little ones be raised to follow God.
TREES: City of Huntington offers six locations as free disposal for live Christmas trees — St. Cloud Commons, upper parking lot; Altizer Community Park; former Olympic Pool property along Memorial Boulevard; Deitz Hollow drop-off site, Guyandotte; and parking lot of old League 6 baseball field, Ferguson Road.
MEMBERS: Seven new members have joined the congregation at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. They include Darla Bowden, Herbert and Phyllis Carson, Kristi Ann Donahoe, Shawn, Jan and Addison Russell. May these individuals work for the Lord and lead others into His kingdom.
COUSIN: One of the sweetest ladies one could ever meet turns another year older Tuesday, Jan. 5, but the last time I saw her she definitely didn’t look or act her age. Vera Mae Fox with her long, beautiful hair is formerly from Wayne County and a longtime Baltimore resident now residing with a sister, Louise Adkins, in South Point, Ohio. May this first cousin of my mother’s continue to be blessed with fond memories, good health and happiness.
MAGIC: She may not be able to pull a rabbit from a hat or move cards to other places, but Shirley Compton of Ona adds color to the world and could be called a magician as she has performed magic daily with styling hair and offering other beauty tips. Shirley, a cut above other hairstylists for men, women and children for 40-plus years, is waiting for the birthday song as she becomes another year older Tuesday, Jan. 5. Greetings for a day of fun, surprises, happiness, love, good health, continued peace and safety.
MEMORIES: Two months ago, Vera Waggoner of Huntington passed away at age 97, the last of five siblings. Aunt “Dee Dee” as she was known to family and some friends was mother to two sons, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She graduated in 1941 from South Point Delta High School, received an associate degree from Ashland School of Commerce, and worked 1 ½ years for a Dayton, Ohio, company assisting the military during World War II. She also was clerk/treasurer for South Point School System, former member of South Point Board of Education and school auditor for State of Ohio. Active in community work, she was also secretary for the nurses administration at Cabell Huntington Hospital and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. I enjoyed her when she attended the Joy Club meeting at South Point’s First Baptist Church several years ago when I spoke. There’s no doubt her passing has caused a void in many lives, but her memories can live in their hearts and minds.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lisa Powers, Sally Marie Ramey spins the last of the 70s at 79, Cory Sansom, Andy Jackson, Heather Acord, Billie Jones, Middleton Hunt, Harriet Howell, Donna Myers, Amy Smith, Bittner Ballard, Larry Sumpter.
CHUCKLE: “Watch out!” cried the terrified skunk to his pal. “There’s a hunter with a gun, and he’s headed right toward us!” The other skunk calmly bowed his head and said, “Let us spray.”