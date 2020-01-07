Community News
CLASSES: Good food and good conversation are guaranteed during the meeting for Huntington East High School Classes of 1952 and 1953 at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Ponderosa Restaurant, South Point, Ohio.
DEAN’S LIST: Two Spring Valley High School graduates were among more than 140 students named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s High Honors List at Marietta College in Ohio. They are Colten Hall of Lavalette and Jaden Koren of Kenova. To be eligible for this honor, full-time students must complete at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a semester.
MEETING: Due to the holidays, the monthly meeting of Southside Neighborhood Association takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Kevin Brady of Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District speaks. Enter through double doors off parking lot. New members are welcome to attend.
MEMORIES: If one can’t see someone they love, memories of special moments from the past can help ease the loss a bit. Brenda Lou Rowe, better known as “B” to those close to their hearts, is being remembered Tuesday, Jan. 7, as it has been a year since her passing at age 54. Brenda, a cook in food service at St. Mary’s Medical Center for more than 15 years, had lived with Sharon Mills, her best friend for life for more than 40 years. She always had a happy smile and showed her love of family and doggie pets. There’s no doubt Brenda continues to be missed, but may the family know they are in thoughts and prayers of others.
CELEBRATION: League of Women Voters of Huntington area celebrates the centennial of the passage of women’s right to vote, the 19th Amendment, with a kickoff event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Cultural Center, Charleston. The legislative “EqualiTea” precedes the governor’s state of the state presentation. Contact Mike Queen, WVSOS deputy chief of staff, mqueen@wvsos.gov.
THANKFUL: Saying farewell to Dad was difficult, but watching him suffer in his last few months of life wasn’t easy either. He passed in May 2001, but would be 95 years old Tuesday, Jan. 7. My sister and I will always remain thankful for the guidance and love — although in his own way — he passed on to us, but with wonderment if we thanked him and let him know enough what he meant to us. Happy birthday, Dad, we miss and love you.
LIBRARY EVENTS: Programs offered at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library and its branches Tuesday, Jan. 7, include Toddler Time, 11 a.m., Ironton; Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Proctorville; Crochet Club, 2 p.m., South Point; Tweens, ages 9-12 make Snow Slime, 4 p.m., Chesapeake. Visit www.briggslibrary.com.
THUNDER: Thunder roared through London, England, as Marshall University Marching Thunder performed at the 2020 New Year’s Day Parade. The marching band was chosen after a global search following the international debut in Rome in 2016. They also spent several days of educational tours and sightseeing. The group featuring 125 travelers, including 103 band members, returned to Huntington on Jan. 5.
OLDIES: Huntington Old Time Dance and Music (HOTDAM) hosts a square dance featuring music by Haulin’ Oats from Pittsburgh area from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Taylor Runner from Morgantown is the caller. Donations are $7 and $5 students. Dancers age 12 and younger are free. Text Dennis Bills, president, at 304-412-4889.
BASKETBALL: It’s more than basketball when the Harlem Globetrotters get together. Some of the best ball handlers and dunkers anywhere around come to the Mountain Health Arena (formerly Big Sandy Superstore Arena) from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, to show their basketball skills. Tickets range from $15 to $60.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Natalie Neville, Hazel Palmer, Marie Carter, Justin Cox, Jan. 1; Chris Clark, Kathryn Courtright, Michael Kinneer, Butch McCoy, Mark Stutler, Elizabeth Whitten, Paula Simpson, Barbara Walton, Nancy Weider, Jan. 2; Don Gatewood, Beth Krall, Ashley McCann, Isaac Vance, Cindy Jones, Jerry Wehner, Darrah Wilcox Cain, Shane Lloyd, Walter Sansom, Jan. 3; Billie Jones, Andy Jackson, Jan. 5.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richie Mills, Alice Stanley, Mike Wilson, Linda Mayes, Earleen Heiner Agee, John Lucas, Kurt Jones, Robert Ball, Charlene Farrell, Julie Langille, Lori Watkins, Kathie Cunningham, Stefani Grady still in the 20s at 27.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Cale and Teresa Maybin celebrate number three.
CHUCKLE: With a party going full bore in the apartment above Ralph’s, a friend could forget about getting any sleep. The next day, he spotted the offending party giver. “Didn’t you hear me pounding on the ceiling?” he asked. The woman smiled pleasantly. “That’s OK. We were making a lot of noise ourselves.”