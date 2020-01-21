Community News
MEET: Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County hosts a luncheon and monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 E. Invited speakers include Billie Bailey, Cabell County Commission candidate; Chuck Zerkle, Cabell County sheriff candidate for re-election; and Corky Hammers, Cabell County prosecuting attorney re-election candidate. The luncheon buffet costs $15. Reservations are required by Wednesday, Jan. 22. Checks are preferred. Contact Betty Stepp, president, 304-634-6762 or stppbjs35@aol.com. A brief PAC meeting follows. Annual club dues of $10 are payable at event.
“GO RED”: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute and American Heart Association sponsor Huntington’s annual Go Red for Women Celebration and Fashion Show Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave. Lunch is served at noon. Speakers are Mark Studeny, MD, cardiologist with St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute and chairman of the department of cardiovascular services at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and Angel Schneider, heart attack survivor. A fashion show follows with local celebrities, St. Mary’s employees and heart survivors as models. Melanie Shafer, WSAZ NewsChannel 3 morning anchor, is emcee. Free health screenings are available from 11 a.m. to noon. Door prizes are awarded. Attendees are asked to bring a new or gently used handbag for Dress for Success River Cities. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased before Friday, Jan. 24. Proceeds benefit American Heart Association. Call 304-526-6029.
STUDENTS: Three local residents were among more than 900 Bob Jones University students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Christopher Harmony is a senior Bible studies major from Huntington. Nikolas Ignacio, of Ona, is a freshman biblical counseling major. Charles Wilson, also of Huntington, is a senior composite social studies education major. To be eligible for this list, students must earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
AFRICAN DANCE: Bichini Bia Congo, a performance troupe promoting preservation and practice of authentic Congolese Dance and African culture, performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets range from $15 to $22.
GAME PLAYER: Golf, football, basketball, soccer or other sporting questions may be asked Keith Morehouse and he would be knowledgeable in all aspects of sports. The longtime sports director and sportscaster with WSAZ-TV 3, joining the station in 1996, is also an Emmy winner and recipient of West Virginia Sportscaster of the Year a few times. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Beckley, West Virginia, native spins the last of his 50s at 59. May his day be one of cupcakes, memories, family, friends and love.
GUNS: Firearms, ammunition, shooting supplies, knives and coins are available at the Cabin Fever Gun, Knife and Coin Show Friday-Saturday, Jan. 24-25, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barbourville. Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $5. Visit http://cabinfevergunshows.com.
TRIBUTE: Cowboy: The Ultimate Kid Rock Tribute Band performs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Ironton’s Ro-Na Theater. Ultrasound is the guest. Tickets are $15, available at Showclix.com.
YEAR: It’s been only a year since Virginia Eleanor Loar Nickell passed away at age 87. The Kenova resident and insurance billing clerk for Marshall Family Medicine was also a longtime clerk at Griffith & Feil Drug Store. Eleanor was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church, wife to the late Charles Edward Nickell, mother of four daughters, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great cook with doughnuts and pies being her specialties. Eleanor is greatly missed by family and friends.
CLASSES: Fine-art oil painting classes are available from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays, beginning Jan. 23, at Painted Palette Fine Art Studio, 824 10th St. Contact Patricia Reed, 304-416-2081; www.paintedpaletteartstudio.com or patriciareed.artist@gmail.com.
ICY: Huntington 23rd annual Ice Bowl takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Rotary Park. Proceeds benefit Facing Hunger Food Bank. Visit https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Huntingtons_23rd_Ice_Bowl_2020.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University School of Art and Design opens a journalistic exhibit, “Aesthetic Journalism,” with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in Birke Art Gallery, Smith Hall. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Feb. 6. The exhibit features works by Marshall students who have taken classes in W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
ADVENTUROUS: More than 200 activities including cave tours, winter survival, rappelling, ice climbing, guided hikes and more are available during the 11th annual Winter Adventure Weekend Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 23-26, at Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill, Kentucky. Registration is $20, including field trips and workshops. Contact www.winteradventureweekend.com or 606-286-4411.
FILM: The last film in the free Cicada Community Cinema series begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Cicada Books and Coffee. “George Rashid — The Leper of Pickens” (2016) features Peggy Proudfoot Harman, assistant professor of social work, and Jason Harman, 2018 Marshall RBA program graduate and independent filmmaker. Limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Refreshments are available for purchase before screenings begin.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patty Hannan, Judy Worrell, Olivia Bias, D’Mitri Daniels, Josiah Pannell, Margaret Smith, Tammy Lawhon, Margaret Logan, Anna Laura Dorey, Shirley Thompson, Chris Webb, Brandon Heffner turns 25, Josh Cremeans, Josh Brumfield, Carole Wagner, Gene Gue.
CHUCKLE: Three paramedics were boasting about improvements in their respective ambulance team’s response times. “Since we installed our new satellite navigation system,” bragged one, “we’ve cut our emergency response time by 10 percent.” “Not bad,” the second paramedic commented, “but by using a computer model of traffic patterns, we cut our average response time by 20 percent.” “That’s nothing,” said the third paramedic. “Since our ambulance driver passed the bar exam, we’ve cut our average response time in half!”