Community News
MEMORIES: One might say that Mack Leland Adkins was a “home body” as he never took a vacation or went far from his Wayne County home. He was stricken with polio shortly after birth, limiting activities throughout his short life, but he truly enjoyed what he could do and being with his family. This youngest brother to my mother would have become another year older Tuesday, Jan. 28, but he took an eternal vacation to his inherited heavenly home with beautiful sights in the 1990s after fighting lung cancer. Mack Leland is thought about often and continues to be loved by everyone.
DANCERS: Local celebrities partnering with professional dancers compete for $1 votes to win the famous Mirror Ball Trophy during “Dancing With Our Stars” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Boyd County Community Center, Catlettsburg. Individual reservations are $150. Proceeds benefit Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
FIRST: Charlotte Mae “Charlie” Dacci was the first baby born to Kelsey and Austin Dacci. Charlie was born Jan. 9 weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. This is the third grandchild for Bob and Patty Dacci. Congratulations to the family and may she be raised in the way of the Lord and not depart from Him.
WRITERS: A.E. Stringer Writers Series: “Appalachian Lit Reading” is presented by Mesha Maren and Jon Sealy at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Marshall University Smith Music Hall.
HONORED: Rob Sellards is honored as “Volunteer of the Year” at Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Volunteer Luncheon at noon Friday, Jan. 31, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. The former chamber’s chair and member of Bailes Craig Yon and Sellards law firm has given back to the community and helped Cabell and Wayne county businesses. The cost is $200 for a table of six or $25 for individuals. Contact 304-525-5131 or chamber@huntingtonchamber.org.
JAM: Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will be in a jam — a monster jam, that is, with big trucks and smashers vying for the competition — this weekend. The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets are $15.
BAPTISM: Aaron Matthew Sanders, born May 9, 2019, to Jeff and Kristin Sanders, was baptized Jan. 12 at Kenova United Methodist Church. He is a grandson of Steve and Kathy Johnson and little brother to Chris, Ben, Abby, Alex and Will. May this little fella be brought up in the way of the Lord as God blesses and guides the parents and grandparents as they raise him to follow the Lord.
EXHIBIT: An opening reception for “Reframing Appalachia: Images, Stories and Drams for the Future” takes place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Drinko Library. Marshall University Libraries’ annual art exhibition features 20 artists displaying 78 pieces of art, playing off the library’s display of Roger May’s traveling exhibit, “Looking at Appalachia.” The display continues through May 11.
RETIREMENTS: Two Marshall University employees celebrate their retirements after years of service at the university this week. Rick Haye, photographic services manager, is honored with a retirement reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in Drinko Library Atrium. On behalf of the College of Education and Professional Development, Darlene Colegrove is honored from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Jenkins Hall Room 238. After 12 years of service, Debbie Stoler was honored Jan. 23 for her retirement. May these three MU employees enjoy a happy, healthy and fulfilling retirement. Thanks for the service provided the university over the years.
AWARDED: St. Mary’s Medical Center recently recognized two employees showing the spirit for December. Winners of the Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for December are Stacey Ross, staff nurse in the Infusion Center, for patient care, and Stacey Bledsoe, materials management buyer in the materials management department, for the service area. Both employees have demonstrated exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow co-workers and community by living the values that illustrate the center’s spirit.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Laura Fenik, Al Barry, Dot Donohoe, Tom Turman, Jacob Ciccolella, Casey Smith, Kathy Mackey, Brooke Estep, Parker Edmund Jackson turns 5, Christy Sparks, Carson Mosley, Tara Jennings, Sam Wright.
CHUCKLE: For years, Steve had been telling his friend Pete that he ate too much fast food, but he always denied it. One day he admitted he was right. “What changed your mind?” Steve asked. “My grandson. When my daughter told him that I was coming to visit, he asked, ‘Grandpa from Florida, or Grandpa from Pizza Hut’?”