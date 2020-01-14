Community News
CONCERT: Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends celebrates the release of a new album, “Thunder and Lightning,” at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Guests include Charlie Woods, Deep Hollow and Brock Thompson. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and $30.
BABY: Congratulations to Sarah Stark and Brady Gibson on the birth of a baby boy, Isaac Steven. The new arrival on Dec. 10 weighed in at 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Mark and Donna Landin of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church are proud grandparents.
MUSIC ALIVE: The new year’s Music Alive Concert Series begins at noon Thursday, Jan. 16, at First Presbyterian Church. “Capital Duo” with Duncan Cumming, pianist, and Hilary Cumming from Albany, N.Y., violinist, is featured. Directors are Dale Capehart and Solen Dikener. A delicious lunch is served. Donations are accepted. Parking is available in the back of the church.
INITIATED: Kaila Knecht of Huntington was among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi annually. The Huntington resident was recently initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Marshall University.
PHOTOS: A Valentine’s Day photo shoot benefiting Adriuanna Paige Foundation is by appointment only beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at 540 31st St. The shoot costs $15, which includes a one 8- by 10-inch, 2 5- by 7-inch and eight wallet size photos. Call or text April Craft, 304-962-5291.
COUNCIL: James Smith was recently appointed to Chesapeake Village Council, filling the vacancy made by resignation of Richard Stover. A retired Marine, he has been a bailiff in Lawrence County Municipal Court and a Cabell County security officer. Born in Huntington, this is the first time James has held a public office. Paul Hart, who retired two years ago due to a filing error with the board of elections, returned to the council.
MOVIE: “The West Virginia Wednesday” monthly movie is “Feast of the Seven Fishes” at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, formerly Underground Cinema in Charleston. Showings are hosted by West Virginia International Film Festival. Tickets are $9 and $5 students. Contact www.wviff.org.
WALK: Not just any kind of walk … it’s “A Night on Fifth” Superintendent’s Art Walk hosted by Cabell County Schools from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the schools’ central office, first floor, 2850 5th Ave. The art show features students from Altizer, Guyandotte, Highlawn, Meadows, Milton, Village of Barboursville and Central City Elementary schools and Explorer Academy. Milton Middle School students — Josh Hardesty, Hayden Walden, Gibson Davis and Jessina Stender — provide entertainment. Hors d’oeuvres are prepared and served by Huntington High School Pro Start. Call Marisa Main, academic specialist, 304-528-5340.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Natalie Neville, Irene Saxton, Jan. 1; Ashley Kinker, Chris Clark, Kathryn Courtright, Michael Kinneer, Butch McCoy, Mark Stutler, Elizabeth Whitten, Nancy Weider, Gary Baldwin, Parker Smith, Jan. 2; Don Gatewood, Beth Krall, Ashley McCann, Isaac Vance, Jan. 3; Lydia Peterson, Jan. 4; Jackie Alexander, Billie DeLung, Cathy Keeler, Mike Blower, Brandon Cunningham, Sarah Stultz, Jan. 5; Mitzi Wilson, Keith Midkiff, Leigh Shepard, Joseph Boggess, Jan. 6; Seth Bowers, Brittany Bowie, Gene Lewis, Tom Plumley, Fred Harmon, Jarrah Vance, Charles Williams, Mike Wilson, Brock Herrenkohl, Jan. 7; Libby Burdette, Shawn Kelley, Kyleigh Snell, Terri Brookshire, Curtis Ferguson, Jan. 8; Leigh Anna Bennett, Lisa Sheets, Shannon Lawman, Hilda Mynes, T.J. Caldwell, Jan. 9; Lois Brewer, Lori Folio, Bob Sauvageot, Patty Blankenship, Scarlett O’Neal Smith, David Templeton, Logan Hamilton, Jan. 10.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Vanessa Bailey, Terri Crowe, Susan Brooks, Rachael Gibson, Christopher Beach celebrates “sweet 16”, Bob Griffis, Marie Scheff, Stacy Godfrey, Halle Phillips, Matt Marks, Tonya Ray, Virgie Ollie, Mark Stover, Mary Baker, Stacy Albers, Brenda Dingess, Sadie Spurgeon, Tiffany Bryan, Patti Nelson, Marie Scheff, Lisa Bannon, Andrea Cooper, Andrew Cooper, Susan Gatewood, Frances Meredith.
CHUCKLE: Laura couldn’t decide whether to go to Salt Lake City or Denver for vacation, so she called the airlines to get prices. “Airfare to Denver is $300,” the cheery salesperson replied. “And what about Salt Lake City?” Laura asked. “We have a really great rate to Salt Lake — $99,” the salesperson added. “But there is a stopover.” “Where?” asked Laura. “In Denver,” the salesperson answered.