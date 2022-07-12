OOPS! Maddox Berry was misidentified in the July 9 Community News column. Maddox is the grandson of Teresa Caserta and celebrated his 7th birthday Friday, July 8. Here’s hoping he had a wonderful day and looks forward to many more.
MEETING: Boyd County Extension District Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, Ky.
STUDENTS: Abby Frye, Rachel Pratt and Mickey Sanchez, all of Chesapeake, Ohio, were among 86 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: “Hayday! Growing in Friendship with Jesus” is the theme for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 13-15, at Westmoreland Baptist Church.
GRADUATES: Six Grayson, Ky., residents were among 2,068 graduates from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., receiving degrees this spring. Congratulations to Jacob Perkins, master of business administration; Amanda Langstaff, master of arts education in school counseling; Cole Brammer, Whitney Underwood, Misty Kouns and Krista Richardson, master of arts in teaching.
CONCERT: The local iHeartRadio group presents the Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Pullman Square’s front lawn with a performance featuring Eldorodo, as part of Pullman Square Summer Concert Series. Bring blankets and camp chairs. Admission is free.
RECIPIENTS: Recently, $1,000 scholarships from Lesage Lions Club were awarded to two Cabell Midland graduating seniors Rylee Hightower and Mykenzie Nottingham. Rylee was involved with FFA, Ridge Runners 4-H Club, Cabell County Junior Livestock Producers and National Honor Society. She plans to attend Marshall University and become a nurse practitioner. Mykenzie was involved with Leo and Key clubs, National Honor Society, MU Alpha Theta and several science organizations. She hopes to attend West Virginia University and become an attorney.
ON THE LEVEE: The annual Live on the Levee Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Haddad Riverfront Park’s Schoenbaum Stage, Charleston. Featured at Drew Parker and Kate Boytek. Admission is free.
LISTED: Two Huntingtonians were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at College of Charleston in South Carolina. Cahley Farrell is majoring in chemistry, while Celia Weiler is majoring in international business. To qualify for this highly distinguished list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
PERFORMER: Dave Adkins performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Jenny Wiley Amphitheater, Prestonsburg, Ky. Tickets are $12.
WINNER: Congratulations to Jim Tardy, Woodlands Retirement Community resident. He recently placed second at the Tri-State Arts Association’s biennial reception at Huntington Museum of Art. The exhibit is displayed until Aug. 28 at HMA.
SUMMER CAMP: “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr.,” sponsored by Youth Education Series, is presented by Paramount Arts Center Summer Camp at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22. Tickets are $4.59.
RECOGNIZED: Oxford, Ohio’s Miami University students ranking in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester named to the dean’s list include Boston Kuhn and Isaac Kuhn, both of Oak Hill, and Alex Bentley of South Point, Ohio. Boston earned a bachelor’s in business in accountancy; Isaac earned a bachelor’s in business in finance; and Alex earned a bachelor’s in liberal arts.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Coby Hickman, Jocelyn Cregut, David Imperi, Peggy Adkins, Seth Howerton, Kayla Taylor, Mayless Renee Kennedy turns 6, Sylvia Fortner turns 75, Rebecca McKee, Alfreda Chaffin, Molly McIlvain, Nancy Rigney, Jan Gossett, Kayleigh Lewis, Lynnette Simms, Debbie Spencer, Austin Davis.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Richard and Lola Casey, Grover and Sheri Tadlock.
CHUCKLE: The mother told her young son that his parrot flew away while he was at school. “I’m not surprised,” the boy sighed. “When I was studying geography yesterday, he sat on my shoulder and closely examined the atlas.”