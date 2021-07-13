ONE-YEAR: Tuesday, July 13, marks the first-year anniversary of the going-home of Delores Faye Johnson of Barboursville. Faye, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, was 81 years old when she answered God’s call to come home to be free from pain, sickness and heartache. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord, although there is no doubt she continues to be missed tremendously.
DIRT DAYS: The second Dirt Days Festival takes place Thursday-Sunday, July 22-25, in Williamson, West Virginia. Activities include dirt drag racing, off-road vehicle “cruise-in”, fireworks and more. Pre-registration is $50 at Eventbrite.com.
ADDITION: Anna, Joe and Bert Kraft of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently welcomed a new addition into their family — Henry “Hank” Kraft. His grandparents are Kathy and Luke Lafferre and Tina and Fred Kraft. May he bring much excitement and joy to everyone knowing him.
SHOW: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater host summer outdoor theater presentations this month at Ritter Park Amphitheater. “Act I: Getting to Know … Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” and “Act II: The Wizard of Oz Young Performers Edition” begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 16-18, and July 23-25. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. A community pre-show is also available. Tickets are $15; $12 children and seniors; and $100 group of 10. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
GRAD: Anna Grace Lantz, daughter of Aaron and Ashlee Gallion and granddaughter of Kevin and Kim Lantz of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Huntington High School with very high honors. She is also daughter of Nathan and Nikki Ward and granddaughter of Randy and Dreama Ward. Anna plans to major in pre-med at Marshall University.
KARATE: Chesapeake Karate Academy National Team hosts a martial arts exhibition with demonstrations for creative forms extreme musical weapons, flying board breaking, self-defense and more taught by Charles French, national karate champion and ER nurse at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at Barboursville Park Amphitheatre.
READER: Thanks to Wanda Wells, member of Kellogg Church, for being a reader of this column. Her encouraging note read, “I enjoy your column.”
SYMPHONY: David and Sharon Denning present Your Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops with guest Billy Dean at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Harris Riverfront Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20, and group rates are available. Call 304-781-8343.
CANDY MAN: Billy Null of Proctorville, Ohio, better known as “The Candy Man,” turned 72 years young July 8. May the reader of this column continue blessing folks with his giving away of candies and the Lord continue to bless him.
SESSION: A “Navigating Grief” session, presented by St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission, is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. For reservations, contact 304-526-1188 or rita.elkins@st-marys.org.
MEET: MU Lifelong Learning Program’s monthly Tuesday Talk takes place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 13, o Zoom. The speaker is Corey O’Connell, director of product development for Special Metals Corp. The talk is free to members and $10 guests. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, 304-696-2285 or Appell1@marshall.edu.
CONCERT: Pullman Square Summer Concert Series featuring Ultra Sound continues from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn for the free concert.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Cornell, Eli Andrew Hawthorne is a tween at 12, Janet Marie Adkins spins the last of the 70s at 79, Cale Maybin crosses number 50 to 51, Rhonda Thomas, Tom Taylor of Chesapeake, Ohio, Sharon Duesterhaus, Naomi Dillard, Zach Booth, Linda Bowen, Doris Halcombe, Margaret McCunn, Marvin Moore, Chris Beard prepares to leave the 20s at 29, Rebecca Holton, Jane Morse, Stephanie Arigan, Jennifer Brumfield, Haylee Chapman begins the second teen year at 14.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Helen Arthur, Nathan and Brendi Nibert.
CHUCKLE: A taxi passenger tapped the driver on the shoulder to ask him a question. The driver screamed, lost control of the car, nearly hit a bus, went up on the footpath and stopped centimeters from a shop window. For a second, everything went quiet in the cab, then the driver said, “Look mate, don’t ever do that again. You scared the daylights out of me!” The passenger apologized and said, “I didn’t realize a little tap would scare you so much.” The driver replied, “Sorry, it’s not really your fault. Today is my first day as a cab driver — I’ve been driving a funeral van for the past 25 years.”