Community News
FUNDRAISER: Child Evangelism Fellowship of WV Inc., Greater Huntington Chapter, presents the eighth annual fundraising golf scramble Saturday, July 25, at Esquire Golf Course, Barboursville. Registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. A four-person team costs $320. Registration deadline is Friday, July 17. Awards are given for first through third place, closest to pin, longest drive and longest putt. Proceeds help evangelize boys and girls with the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and to establish them in the Word of God and in a local church for Christian living. Contact 304-522-3777 or CEFGreaterHuntington@gmail.com.
GREETINGS: Stop the presses … or maybe not, but one of The Herald-Dispatch’s long-time employees crosses the 50-mark to 51 Tuesday, July 14. Matt Dillon, also pastor of Freedom Baptist Church in Kitts Hill, Ohio, and his wife, Kristi, are parents of a son and daughter. May his day be filled with God’s many blessings as he continues to smile and spread the “good news.”
NURSES: A virtual graduation ceremony for the May graduates from St. Mary’s Center for Education’s School of Nursing. The following West Virginia graduates honored included: Molly Larzo, Ashford; Grant Gambill, Barboursville; Alicia Walker, Chapmanville; Harleigh Bush, Madison Jennings, Maegan Medley, all of Charleston;; Kayley Hoffman, Clendenin; Candice Rickert, Culloden; Leslie Harris, Eleanor; Ty Jackson, Hurricane; Hannah Coleman and Leslie Collins, both of Lavalette; Jourdan Scott, Letart; Lauren Lusher, Lewisburg; Justin Layne and Mason Hess, both of Milton; Hanna McComas, Jessica Lewis and Leila Rozzi, all of Ona; Tanner Thompson, Salt Rock; Amanda Rader and Bailey Williams, both of Scott Depot; Alexis Tribble and Lauren Graley, both of South Charleston; Megan Vance, St. Albans; Madison Jeffers, West Hamlin; and Marlene Gibson, Winfield. Ohio honoree grads were Kolton Webb, Chesapeake; Madison Burns, Gallipolis; Olivia Price-Bias, Proctorville; Mikayla Lewis and Richard Chapman, both of South Point.
PERFORMANCE: “A Flock of Seagulls and Men Without Hats” is performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $19.99 to $49.99 for main floor and $39.99 balcony.
GRADUATED: Jerycka Sue Hayes, of South Point, Ohio, graduated in Spring 2020 from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
THREE: Two sisters and a brother have excelled in academics and sports since beginning kindergarten/first grade. Ava Litteral, Elijah Litteral and Isabelle Litteral, children of Sam and Kara Litteral, are well-known names in the Milton School District. Ava, member of Milton Middle School Girls Cross County Team, which won the county championship for the fifth year in a row, was also one of two recognized as 2020 WV Golden Horseshoe Award winners receiving the school award for West Virginia History. She also made the honor roll the entire eighth grade. Elijah also made the honor roll the entire sophomore year at Cabell Midland High. A member of the school’s wrestling team, he was named to the WV Math Academic Honor Roll. Assistant secretary for Future Farmers of America, he participated in the annual ham, bacon and egg show and sale. He also was part of the FFA quiz bowl team, which placed second at the State Farm Bureau Quiz Bowl. Isabelle, named to Lincoln Memorial University’s Dean List, was appointed to the Student Diversity Leadership Council in late 2019 and served as social activist co-chair both semesters. She was also active in the Pre-Vet Club and Pump Springs Baptist Church college fellowship. She also was awarded the Lincoln Grant, Dr. Thomas G. England Memorial Scholarship and W. Hogg Scholarship to add to her Presidential Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year. These are also the grandchildren of Sam and Charlene Litteral, all of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Congratulations to these youth on such wonderful achievements.
CANCELED: The annual black-tie gala fundraiser hosted by St. Mary’s Medical Center has been canceled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rescheduled date is May 15, 2021.
OVER 100: I cannot tell a lie … Daisy Wellman will really be over 100 years young this week. In fact, she celebrates her 101st birthday Friday, July 14. She may not be kicking as high as she used to, but thoughts and prayers are for a super and special day followed by a year of surprises, happiness, good health, fond memories and love.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alyssa Jones, Jim Thornburg, Peggy Esslinger, Shirley Amos, Ken Eagleston, Rachel Cooper, Dr. Erika Harris, Steve Cook, Peggy Trocin, Patryk Ray, Dorothy Long, Levi Richards.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Roy and Shirley Bledsoe.
CHUCKLE: Andrea’s teenage son’s unwillingness to prepare even the simplest meal himself was driving her crazy. “David,” I said in exasperation one night, “you can easily take food out of the freezer and heat it in the microwave. You know how to push buttons, right?” “Well,” he replied, “I know how to push yours.”