MOVIE: Athalia Village Hall hosts a free family movie night at 9 p.m. Friday, July 22. This week’s outdoor movie is “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” 2005 fantasy-adventure based on first of Rick Riordan’s novels. Free hot dogs are provided. Bring lawn chair, blanket, snacks and drinks.
SECRETARIES: Sacred Heart Catholic Church wasn’t blessed with one secretary — but the congregation has two. Lucy Gedies, West Virginia native living in Wayne with husband, Bob, is a faithful Catholic, having converted to Catholicism in 1988. The certified public accountant with an MBA provides secretarial/bookkeeping duties Monday through Wednesday. Katie Ergenekon, retired project manager from Corps of Engineers and currently president of St. Ann Circle, performs secretarial duties Thursday and Friday. Welcome to the church.
“HISTORY ALIVE”: Beech Fork State Park hosts the “History Alive Series” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, in the activities room. Doug Wood re-enacts the life of Gabriel Arthur, who is believed to be the first white man to see the Kanawha Valley while traveling with a group of Native Americans in the late 1600s.
LISTED: Eighteen Ironton residents were among 86 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. They include Cassidy Blum, Eric Day, Shannon Frazee, Zak Hall, Lydia Hannan, Faith Mahlmeister, Derek McCallister, Brooklynn Moore, Ethan Preston, Jenna Rawlins, Kye Robinson, Kaitlyn Sanford, Chanden Sherrill, Sarah Snowden, Hailey Sturgill, Emma Whaley, Madeline Whaley and KaCee Wilson. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
CONCERT: The local iHeartRadio group presents The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Pullman Square, front lawn, with Santa Cruz performing. Admission is free.
BELATED BIRTHDAY: Billy Null, better known as Candy Man, of Proctorville, Ohio, turned 73 years young July 8. The Lord has blessed Billy and his family. May he continued to have peace, love, happiness, fond memories, good health and candy to live up to his sweet nickname.
REUNION: Buffalo (of Wayne) High School Class of 1972 conducts its 50-year class reunion Friday-Saturday, July 29-30. For reservations to attend, classmates may call or text Kip Smith, 304-429-6593, or Carla Kilgore Adkins, 304-638-6461, by Friday, July 22.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Ten Ashland Paul Blazer High School students are among 13 receiving scholarship money from the Mae Ward (Boyd County teacher 43 years) Educational Trust Fifth Third Bank, Trustee. Recipients are Kinsey Duncan, Hope Harris, Alyssa Tygart, Olivia Allen, 2019 graduate attending Northern Kentucky University; Madison Greene, 2019 graduate attending Eastern Kentucky University; Hollie Hedrick, 2020 graduate attending Eastern Kentucky University; Clare Huff, 2020 graduate attending Morehead State University; Katherine Hutchison, 2021 graduate attending University of Kentucky; Caleb Tackett, 2021 graduate attending University of Kentucky; and Chris Thornburg, 2021 graduate attending University of Louisville. The annual scholarships are open to current students or recent alumni of Boyd County, Fairview, Ashland Blazer and Holy Family high schools and Rose Hill Christian School, possessing outstanding character and promise as reflected by record of service to neighbors, community, family and reputation for honesty and integrity. They are required to have attended high school in Boyd County at least three years preceding application and have applied to accredited university or college. A cumulative grade point average between 3.0 and 4.0, computed as of the end of the first semester of the application and achieve an ACT score of 20 or higher must be maintained. .
CLASSES: Enrollment for the second four-week summer session of the American Academy Ballet, School of the Charleston Ballet, is being accepted for the session to run from July 25 through Aug. 19 at Charleston Ballet studios, 100 Capitol St. The event is open to ages 10 and older. To register, contact info@thecharlestonballet.com or 304-342-6541.
JOINT EFFORTS: David N. Bailey, assistant dean for continuing medical education at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, couldn’t let his wife, Pamela, have the lone joy of retirement so he decided to put his 40-plus years’ career aside and is honored with a reception Tuesday, July 19. His 64-year-old wife, Pamela, retired July 1 from 38 years as a Cabell County educator — 21 of those years were as principal at Spring Hill Elementary School. During her retirement reception, she was honored with a street named for her — Pamela L.P. Bailey Way. Congratulations to the Baileys for their service, commitment, dedication and leadership.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Cathy Daley, Kim Cook, David Ray, Vicki Buell, Ron Foss, Jim Allman, Allen Dutton, Joanne Yingling, Giovanna P. Deveny, Opal B. Jones, Lucian Martin, Olivia Spurgeon, Mae Welch becomes 93, Colleen Toppings is “sweet” 16, Patrick McKinney, Gabriel Watts.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gary and Sandy Vargo, John and Lenda Burns, John and Sue Cummings, Stephanie and Patrick Flynn, Wes and Amy Bullington (2002).
CHUCKLE: A rookie police officer was out for his first ride in a cruiser with an experienced partner. A call came in telling them to disperse some people who were loitering. The officers drove to the street and observed a small crowd standing on a corner. The rookie rolled down his window and said, “Let’s get off the corner, people.” A few glances, but no one moved, so he barked again, “Let’s get off that corner… NOW!” Intimidated, the group of people began to leave, casting puzzled stares in his direction. Proud of his first official act, the young policeman turned to his partner and asked, “Well, how did I do?” “Pretty good,” chuckled the veteran officer, “especially since this is a bus stop.”