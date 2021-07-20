ANNIVERSARY: Belated anniversary wishes to Duane and Joan Hopkins. They celebrated number 54 July 15. Here’s hoping it was a great one with many to follow.
SESSION: A “Navigating Grief” session, presented by St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission, is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. For reservations, contact 304-526-1188 or rita.elkins@st-marys.org.
FRIEND: A very special lady and friend whom I haven’t met but hope to soon gets the birthday song sung to her Tuesday, July 20, while eating birthday cake. How can Carolyn Journell Byrd Williamson be 39 years young and employed at Huntington Hose and Hydraulics 46 years? She is also mother of four children, grandmother to two, great-grandmother to three, and a dear friend to many. This is her first birthday without her late husband, Alan Williamson, who passed away earlier this year. May Carolyn’s day be a grand one with fond memories, love, happiness and good health.
CRUISE: BB Riverboats hosts the fourth Belle of Cincinnati Summer Tour this month. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, at Gallipolis, Ohio. Lunch costs $42.22 and $26.41 children. Contact 800-262-8586 or bbriverboats.com.
LISTED: Christina Bentley of Ashland made the list — the Dean’s list for the spring semester in the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University, Athens. To qualify for this list, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. She graduated with a bachelor of social work from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
CAMP: Ages 5-12 may attend “Olympic Games Camp” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 26-30, at Marshall Rec Center. The cost is $140 or $170 for nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
NAMED: Haleigh Hensley of South Point, Ohio, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. To qualify for the list, academic records must be a 4.0 grade point average, which equals to all A’s.
VBS: Classes for all ages for Vacation Bible School continue from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, July 20-24, at Sybene Missionary Baptist Church, South Point, Ohio. For transportation, call 740-744-6051.
MUSICAL: “Blippi,” the educational children’s character, brings his act to Charleston Thursday, July 22. The musical begins at 6 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $49, $40 and $35.
COMEDIAN: Bill Engvall, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the country’s top comedians, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $75, $65 and $55.
FAIR: Although there are no carnival, business/arts and crafts and vendors, parade or rodeo, the Cabell County Fair opens this year with a demolition derby, livestock show, kids powerwheel derby, mud bog, singing, fireworks and more — Thursday-Saturday, July 23-25 — at West Virginia Pumpkin Park, Milton. Hours are 2 to 11 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Regular admission is $5; free to ages 8 and younger.
CLASSES: “Behind the Scenes” is the theme for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 21-23, at New Beginnings Church, Fort Gay, West Virginia. A Community Day with inflatables, games, food, drinks and more is offered from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bryan Mowdy crosses the 50 mark to 51, Melanie Arthur, Jimmy Smoot is “double 7” at 77, Gavin Boshell, Jeanne Anne Rutherford, Kicker Chiles, Ashleigh Bailey-Bannon, Patricia Smith, Barbara Gunn, Evadeen Kesler, Michael Grome, Josh Brunetti, Drew Harker, David Hannan, Barbara Jarvis, Allison Brown, Lily Bryan, Mike Cartwright, Barbie Newhouse, Eli Valent, Zach West, Patricia Mann, Mary Lee Leslie, Wes Wright.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Stan and Syd Hanson (1957), Dwayne and Lisa Templeton.
CHUCKLE: A married couple was sleeping when the phone rang at 3 a.m. The wife picked up the phone and, after a few seconds, replied, “How am I supposed to know? We’re 200 miles inland!” and hung up. Her husband rolled over and asked, “Sweetheart, who was that?” The wife responded, “I don’t know, some woman asking if the coast is clear.”