Community News
CLINIC: Cabell Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools host the second of four drive-thru immunization clinics Wednesday, July 22. This clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Huntington East Middle School. Multiple vaccinations are required for preschoolers, seventh- and 12th graders. Parents or guardians are advised to bring child’s shot record and insurance card.
GRAD: Heather Rider, daughter of Tim and Brenda Rider and granddaughter of Doris Rider, all of Beulah Ann Baptist Church, graduated with honors from Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, national honor society for education. She is employed at Piggly Wiggly and a Cabell County Schools substitute teacher.
PUMPKINS: There will be no pumpkins at West Virginia Pumpkin Park in Milton in October. All pre-festival activities including pageants and parade and the main festival have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for Oct. 1-4.
PRESIDENT: Rex J. Howe was recently named the sixth president of Tri-State Bible College, scheduled to begin his new role Aug. 10. Rex succeeds Kevin Bloomfield, who served from 2017 to 2019 and continues as a faculty member. Rex, senior pastor at West Lisbon Church in Newark, Ill., and formerly of Wheelersburg, graduated from Tri-State Bible College with a BA in Bible/theology in 2006 and Dallas Theological Seminary with a master of theology in 2011. He is working on a doctor of philosophy degree at the University of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, Scotland. This new president and his wife, Aimee, are the parents of three children.
CANCELED: Village of Barboursville has canceled the Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show scheduled for Aug. 1. For more information, call Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau, 304-733-1500, or City Hall, 304-736-8994.
LISTED: Thirty-three Ohio residents were among 2,090 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Marshall University. They include Carly E. Pritchard, Bidwell; Benjamin M. Williams, Coal Grove; Haleigh J. Sansom, Madelyn E. Ashworth, Kylie A. Peach, Noah M. Wells, Megan K. Yeomans, Albert C. Wheeler, Charles R. Bryant, Thomas M. Adkins, Dylan L. Haywood, Chad W. Lewis, Kayleigh L. Heighton, Lauren M. Begil, Lauren T. Starkey, Morgan O. Michael, all of Ironton; Jacob D. Dailey and Truman E. Blake, Kitts Hill; Alexandria N. Huff, Nathan B. Craycraft, Ireland P. Wade, Trenton M. Boggs, Cassidy L. Hopper, Alexis B. Estep, Kelly R. Cantrell, Adam M. Bowen, Carl E. Graham of Portsmouth; Ricki L. Clevenger, Donald S. Park, Katelyn B. Morella, Elizabeth G. Meadows, West Portsmouth; Lauren K. Wellman and Mackenzie L. Walters, Willow Wood. To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
GRADUATES: Thirteen students of St. Mary’s Center for Education’s School of Medical Imaging celebrated a virtual graduation ceremony in May. They included Kayla Holcomb, Catlettsburg; Ruby Hollenshead, Charles Town; Grant Oxley, Charleston; Morgan Droddy, Fraziers Bottom; Megan Weber, Grafton; Makayla Carpenter, Parkersburg; Briana Dangerfield and Jacey Beaver, Point Pleasant; Savannah Fox, Prichard; Clara Wolf and Mallory Tuernier, Scott Depot; Kayla Arthur, Union; and Cameron Johnson, Williamson.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: “Wild” Bill Templeton, Dan Hurst, Beth Pitzer, Savanna Rose, Jeff Mast, Al Bacon, Anthony Wells, Steve Wells, Steve Napier, Jeremy Spears Paul Arthur nears the mid-70 mark at 74, David Reed, Jimmy Adams, Veronica Neale, Michael Hinson, Chase Hendricks, Jena Herman, Sam Anderson hits the mid-80 mark at 85, Cathy Childers, employee of Fresenius Medical, Marla White, amazing and wonderful lady who loves the Lord, spins the last of her 70s at 79, Brett Campbell.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Terrence and Sarah Tarpley, Tom and Tammy Ross, Mic and Kristi Boshell (2001), Bob and Gail Samson, Karl and Lana Egnatoff celebrate number 30.
CHUCKLE: The executive director told the assistant, “Your report should be written in such a manner that even the most ignorant may understand them.” The assistant said, “Yes, sir. What part is it you don’t understand?”