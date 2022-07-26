FAIR: Cabell County Fair is Wednesday-Saturday, July 27-30, at Milton’s Pumpkin Park. Featured are livestock shows, rodeos, entertainment, derby, carnival and more. Daily admission is $5 on Wednesday for family fun night; $10 Thursday-Saturday; $5 seniors 55 and older and free to children ages 5 and younger.
ONE MONTH: One month ago Tuesday, July 26, John and Catherine Stewart became parents of Adelina Mae. Born, June 26, she has a big brother, Timothy. She is the granddaughter of Harold and Mary Beth Stewart and great-granddaughter of John and Maycel Mason, all of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. May this little princess continue to bless everyone she comes in contact with.
CONCERT: The local iHeartRadio group presents the Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Pullman Square, front lawn, with Jacob Lones performing. Admission is free.
ANNIVERSARY: Kenny and Cathrine Hann celebrate number 42 Tuesday, July 26. The grandparents of six beautiful grandchildren are also faithful members of First Baptist Church Ceredo. May this be a grand event followed by many days of happiness, love, fond memories, good health and family time.
ORDAINED: Bishop Michael Klusmeyer ordained David Johnston to the diaconate on the Feast of Saint Mary Magdalene July 22 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Huntington. The Rev. Jordan Trumble, rector of Christ Church (Fairmont), preached. Congratulations on this achievement.
MOVIE: Silver Screen VII hosts another free movie during its Summer Movie Series at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at 1248 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio. This week’s movie is “Sing 2.” Doors open at 9 a.m. Seating is limited.
‘PEACHY’: Wilma Foglesong won the amateur class in the annual pie social/contest for her peach pie. Sponsored by Lawrence County Museum, 20 pies were submitted — 16 from individuals and four from businesses — Frisch’s Big Boy, Tipton Bakery, Frosted and Black Bear bakery. Ironton Mayor Samuel Cramblit II and museum staff judged the finished products on appearance and taste. Big Boy won in the business category for peanut butter pie.
INDUCTED: Kathy Cosco, a 1988 W. Page Pitt School of Journalism College and current director of strategic marketing for Mountain Health Network, is one of three new members welcomed into the Hall of Fame and to inducted into the hall in a ceremony this fall. She has worked in public relations, marketing, government service, several major companies and spokeswoman for a governor and helping with an election campaign for a U.S. senator.
HOT SUMMER NIGHT: The Hot Summer Night Series at French Art Colony continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in FAC’s covered outdoor pavilion. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Featured this week are Ben Davis Jr. and Jeremiah Hatfield. Admission is $5 and free to members. Snacks are available for purchase.
FOURTH: Jewell Matthews of the Woodlands is quite a proud grandmother. Her granddaughter, Mattie Felts, an eighth-grader at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Roanoke, Virginia, recently won a trip to Chicago. sponsored by Future Business Leaders of America. While there, she took another test on “Careers in Business” and placed fourth in the country. Mattie is daughter of Juliet Matthews Felts of Roanoke.
BLOCK IT: Huntington Museum of Art hosts a block party Tuesday, July 26, as part of the fourth Tuesday Tour Series conducted every fourth Tuesday of the month at the museum. Beginning at 5 p.m. in front of the museum, live music from DJ Seth Celdran, food from Bite Me Asian Street Food and six local artists — Sa-Rai Robinette, printmaking; Paige Bowen, prints/stickers; Eric Pardue, Bree Black and Emma Marshall, ceramics; and Bashful Bee Press, fine art prints and stickers — with local pieces for sale until 8 p.m.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rebekah Shaffer, Pat Faulknier, Gibby Gibson, Brittany Johnson, Joy Kirk, Zoey Williams, Bunny Boone, Erin Bailey Steel, Ryan Stull, Rose M. Riter, Faye Slugantz leaves the 70s behind to try number 80, Caden McKinney, Debbie Wilson, Cheryl Grant.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Virgil and Gail Kelly, Bryan and Y Daugherty (2003), Caleb and Keri Kennedy (2021).
CHUCKLE: A 70-year-old retired military officer loved one hobby — fishing. He was sitting in his boat when he heard a voice say, “Pick me up.” He looked around, couldn’t see anyone and thought he was dreaming. When he heard the voice again, “Pick me up,” he looked in the water and there, floating on the top, was a frog. The officer said, “Are you talking to me?” The frog answered, “Yes, I’m talking to you. Pick me up, kiss me, and I’ll turn into the most beautiful woman you have ever seen. I’ll make sure your friends will be envious and jealous because I will be your bride.” The officer looked at the frog, reached over, picked it up carefully and placed it in his shirt pocket. The frog said, “What are you, nuts? Didn’t you hear what I said? I said, ‘Kiss me and I will be your beautiful bride.’ “ The officer opened his pocket, looked at the frog and said, “Nah, I’d rather have a talking frog than a nagging wife.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
