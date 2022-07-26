The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FAIR: Cabell County Fair is Wednesday-Saturday, July 27-30, at Milton’s Pumpkin Park. Featured are livestock shows, rodeos, entertainment, derby, carnival and more. Daily admission is $5 on Wednesday for family fun night; $10 Thursday-Saturday; $5 seniors 55 and older and free to children ages 5 and younger.

ONE MONTH: One month ago Tuesday, July 26, John and Catherine Stewart became parents of Adelina Mae. Born, June 26, she has a big brother, Timothy. She is the granddaughter of Harold and Mary Beth Stewart and great-granddaughter of John and Maycel Mason, all of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. May this little princess continue to bless everyone she comes in contact with.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

