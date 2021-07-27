MUSIC: Hot Summer Nights Concert Series at French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, with Hard Reign providing music. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; free to FAC members.
LOSSES: Thoughts and prayers have been with Norma Merritt Nash of Ona in the passing of two family members in less than two months. Her husband of 67 years, Normal Albert Nash Jr., better known as Buzz, second of 14 siblings, went to be with the Lord May 26 at age 85. Her sister, Phyllis “Jean” Morrison, also of Ona, passed away June 14 (seven days before her 79th birthday).
LUNCH: Wyngate of Barboursville sponsors a complimentary drive-thru lunch from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at 750 Peyton St., Barboursville. The menu includes hamburgers, macaroni salad and chocolate chip cookies. Door prizes available. Call 304-733-6800.
OVER 50: Over the hill and sliding down the other side ... Jamie Lou Adkins of Wayne, daughter of Betty Adkins and the late James Adkins and a cousin of mine, is 50-plus years young as she celebrates her special candles day Tuesday, July 27. The employee with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics is a talented individual and loves her family. May Jamie be treated to a special day with cake, birthday hats, horns, gifts, family and friends.
SESSION: A “Navigating Grief” session, presented by St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission, is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. For reservations, contact 304-526-1188 or rita.elkins@st-marys.org.
QUALIFIED: Eddi Evans of Ashland qualified for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Eddi graduated with an associate in applied science (associate in nursing) from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
JOB FAIR: A fair of a different kind is offered Thursday, July 29, as Cabell County Schools, Huntington Area Development Council, Huntington Municipal Development Authority and Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce offer a regional job fair from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Huntington High School. Job seekers may attend free. To register, visit www.huntingtonchamber.org.
CRAFTS: Southside Neighborhood Organization offers its first community craft fair from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, at Miller School Park. Neighbors pay $10 and one donation item to bring a tent, table and chair to sell. Other features include Andy McKee of Mountain State Reptile amphibians for children to pet for free and Nathan Hilbert of National Parks Service RTCA Program. Email funtingtonwv@gmail.com.
PRAISES: Pam Fulton, a very good friend for 30-plus years and past co-worker of Gena Hart, spins the last of her 60s Tuesday, July 27, as she becomes 69 years young. Pam works a couple of jobs and keeps up with nine grandchildren, but she recently found time to assist Gena in making her son’s wedding reception a success, which may not otherwise have been possible. I can say having such a great friend is a blessing and one that you want to keep in that circle. Here’s hoping Pam is blessed with good health, happiness, love, fond memories and special moments on her special day and always.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Steve and Jennifer Weiss Blower, May 30; Davey and Lauren Freeman, June 27; Mike and Lori Folio, Steven and Stephanie Mills, July 2; Erik and Rene Thomas, Joan McPherson and Rick Walker, Warren and Pat Faulknier, Scott and Claudia Fizer, Jack and Marsha Dilley, July 5; Brad and Crista Hall, Robbie and Carrie Parsons, July 6; John and Kim Neville, July 7; Bob and Jackie Alexander, July 9; Terence and Sarah Tarpley, July 21; Jim and MaryLou Shepherd, July 23.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jarrett Baisden, Brenda McClain, Dustin Meadows, Alex Matthews, George Linsenmeyer, Diana Richards, Kevin Joe Hawthorne leaves the 40s for number 50, Donnetta Spence spins the last of the 40s at 49, Lana Sue Adkins still in the 60s at 63, Larry Queen, Curtis Clark, Elizabeth Mayes, Don Vargo, Josh Anderson, Rob Marsh, Mallory Woodward, Larry Carrico, Ethan Fleckenstein, Jack Cook, Carrie Miller nears the mid-50 mark at 53, Case Mann.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Sherry and Doug Wallace, Dudley and Rita Vititoe, Jake and Natalie Saunders, Todd and Becky Lilly.
CHUCKLE: On the first day of nursery school, the teacher was telling her charges what to do in case of an emergency. She held up a smoke alarm and asked if anyone knew what it was. “A smoke alarm!” the kids chorused. “Now can someone tell me what it means when you hear this sound,” the teacher said as she pressed the alarm test button. “It means Daddy’s cooking dinner tonight,” a little voice piped up.