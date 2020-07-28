Community News
MEMBERS: Four individuals recently became new members at Westmoreland Baptist Church. They include Chris and Kelly Napier, Kaylee Smith and Elijah Napier.
CLINIC: Cabell Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools host the third of four drive-thru immunization clinics Wednesday, July 29. This clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barboursville Middle School. Multiple vaccinations are required for preschoolers, seventh- and 12th graders. Parents or guardians are advised to bring child’s shot record and insurance card.
SELECTED: Congratulations to Gavin Blake as he was chosen to be in Cabell Midland’s Collegium for the 2020-21 school year. He is son of Kevin and LaAnna Blake of New Baptist Church. Collegium Musicum is a Renaissance-style costumed ensemble of high school singers in grades 9-12.
GOLF: Knights of Columbus 1405 Watterson Council conducts its annual three-man golf scramble Saturday, Aug. 1, at River Bend Golf Club. Entry deadline is Monday, July 27. Players must be amateurs as defined by the USGA. Entry fee is $60 per player, includes cart, lunch and cash prizes for first and second place. Sign-in starts at 7 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at 8 a.m. To enter or for more information, contact Chris, at 740-464-9845 or Jim, 740-442-0537.
94TH: Guess who is turning 94 years young Tuesday, July 28? It’s Dewey “Junie” Jobe Jr. May God continue to bless this fella with good mind and health, fond memories, love and happiness. Happy birthday Junie!
DEAN’S LIST: Ohio residents named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College include Chandler Callicoat, Jamie Campbell, Jordan Heinz, Talena Hogan, Abbigail Meehling, Sean Patterson, all of Chesapeake; Daryl Hager of Crown City; Makenzi Harrah, Kayla Willis, both of Ironton; Collin Stevens of Kitts Hill; Hunter Adkins, Denise Crawford, Andrew Henderson, Emma Preston, Walter Stephens, Tammy Taylor, Amber Wilks, all of Proctorville; Caleb Dempsey of Racine; Jaclyn Dillon, Brittany Ison, Thomasina Kinney, Jacob Nicely, Samantha Solomon, all of South Point, Ohio. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at the end of a semester.
CANCELED: The 10th annual Ceredo-Kenova Autumnfest with its parades, pageants, car shows and other events has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This also includes the displays at the Pumpkin House in Kenova.
SMILES: Kathrine Hann sent this email: “Let me say how much I enjoy reading your column. It always brings a smile to my face.” Thanks Kathrine, those words bring joy to my heart.
THREE YEARS: Alderson Adkins, better known as “Fats,” to family and close friends in the East Lynn area, has been gone three years. He passed away July 24, 2017, at age 70. Missing him hasn’t gotten much easier in this time, but his memory lives on.
HONORED: Allie Hayton was one of 29 students across Ohio to be honored by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program for exemplary projects at the Ohio Academy of Science’s annual State Science Day. The Chesapeake Middle School sixth grader received an honorable mention. Congratulations Allie on a job well done.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Two couples from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently celebrated wedding anniversaries. Aida and Pete Ramella observed their 57th while Charles and Joanna Brown have been married 54 years. Congratulations on these milestones. May God bless you with many more happy years together!
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Clint Meadows celebrates number 31, Scott Webber with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics moves a bit closer to the 50-mark at 47, Brenda Harlow, Heather Miller, Pat Holland, Blake Kennedy, Jennifer Kimble, Margie Veit, Allison Kays, Doug Harvey, Monty Vickers, Kriste Blinn, Jim Blake, Sara Covington, Cathie Barrios, Angelika Hunt
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Norman and Paulette Fulks celebrate number 50, Chris and Debi Niece Morris celebrate number 18.
CHUCKLE: The salesperson in the electronic store told his customer: “I guarantee this computer will do half your work for you.” “That’s great,” the customer said. “I’ll take two.”