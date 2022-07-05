BAPTISMS: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church celebrated the baptism of four individuals in May. Alex Mast and his brother, Oliver, were recently recognized as “Most Valuable Players” among the All Stars 4 Jesus because of faithful attendance each Wednesday evening and Sunday morning. They are sons of Jeff and Patty Mast but moving this summer for employment in Ohio. Elliot Kate Hensel and brother, Finley, children of Eli and Katie Hensel, grandchildren to Tim and Becky Damron and great-grandchildren to Sandee Damron, were also baptized.
CONCERT: iHeartRadio Group presents the Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Pullman Square’s front lawn. This week’s concert is ‘80s night with Ultra Sound. Admission is free. Bring blankets and/or camp chairs.
LISTED: Aden Watts of Fort Gay earned dean’s list honors during the spring semester at Hollis University in Roanoke, Virginia. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale. Congratulations to this distinguished scholar on earning this academic achievement.
RAPPIN’: Hip-hop to Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center Friday, July 8, to see a performance featuring Chingy, the American hip-hop recording artist, record producer and actor. The concert, also featuring rapper Petey Pablo, begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, $25, $35 and $40.
SORROW: Condolences to Carolyn Byrd Williamson in the loss of her brother, Gene Journell, May 9. His 73rd birthday would have been celebrated Tuesday, July 5. May God’s love and comfort continue surrounding this Christian friend and her family during this great loss.
GRAD: Andrew Keffer, Ph.D., was one of approximately 1,000 students receiving degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement in May. The Chesapeake, Ohio, resident majored in geological engineering.
CAMP: Registration is accepted for Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s upcoming “Crime Camp” for ages 10-13 in July. Fingerprinting, blood splatter and hair analysis, case studies and more are included from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, July 25-29, in Ritter Park’s Shelter No. 2. The cost is $75 per camper. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
HEADMASTER: Eric Boos, Boyd County native and parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, was recently named as the new headmaster and principal of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church. He replaces Ann Kempf, the retiring headmaster and principal after 35 years in education. He has a bachelor’s and master’s from Morehead State University and another master’s in educational administration from Campbellsville University. Most recently the assistant principal at Greenup County High School, he has 12 years of educational experience including a classroom teacher and administrator. He and wife, Jordan, are parents of Maggie and Eric.
READIN’ AND WRITIN’: “The Art of Reading and Writing” camp is offered in July and August at Huntington Museum of Art. The camp for children completing kindergarten through second grade is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 25. Those completing grades 3-5 may attend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Registration is $160; $190 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
NAMED: Thomas Skaggs from Ashland was named to the president’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for the spring semester. He is working toward a bachelor’s degree in computer science. To be eligible for this list, students must be ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the semester.
INSTALLATION: New officers were recently installed for the Child Welfare Club of Ironton at the Jockey Club in Ashland. Incoming officers are Jane Davis, corresponding secretary; Debbie Kitchen, press reporter; Ann Wise, vice president; Janice Heaberlin, recording secretary; Jackie Null, treasurer; Claris Dufore, parliamentarian; and Jane Morris, president.
“GODSPELL”: First Stage Theatre Company presents the performance at 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 8-10, at Barboursville Amphitheater. Tickets are $15 and $12 ages 12 and younger.
REMEMBERED: On this day in 2008, Dr. Jose I. Ricard was sitting at his home and left his family and friends. He was dedicated, devoted and inspiring in his physician efforts in all positions he held. It’s been 14 years since his passing, but is still sadly missed and thought about often, especially in his Marshall Family Medicine family.
ART: An art camp is from noon to 2 p.m. each Tuesday in July at Salt Rock Branch Library. Youth going into kindergarten through grade 3 have a session July 5 and 19. Fourth-graders through high school have sessions July 12 and 26. For reservations, call 304-733-2186.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Roland Payne, Peggy Noel, Bryan Adkins, Diana Bunn, Bud Harbour, John S. Anderson, Nancy J. Burkhardt, Judith M. Lambert, Melinda Martin, Tanner Yoho, Don Gilson, Allison Jean Hill remains under the mid-30 mark at 34, Aaron Niday, Judy Lambert, Christy Pancake, Nikki Hardesty, Oscar Yoost, Anna Johnson.
CHUCKLE: When the patient saw his doctor, he said, “Doctor, I think I’m a dog.” The doctor told him to have a seat on the couch and they would talk about it. The patient looked puzzled, and answered “I can’t. I’m not allowed on the furniture!”