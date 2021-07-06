79TH: Billy Glick, double first cousin of David Glick, celebrated a birthday June 18. He spun the last of the 70s at 79 to say hello to the 80s in 2022. Hope number 79 was a great one, sir.
MARKET: Nomada Bakery and Red Caboose host another “Second Saturday Market — July Edition” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 at Heritage Station. A concert featuring Cypress Band is offered from noon to 2 p.m. Cabell County Public Library hosts a kids’ paint party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Visitors Center. Vendors are also available on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center.
GRAD: Owen Thomas Smith, son of Laura Smith and grandson of Russell and Mary Witten, all of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Cabell Midland High School with very high honors and plans to major in chemistry at Marshall University. He was awarded the John Marshall and WV PROMISE scholarships. He was also chosen to participate in a five-week research study with the PERT program through MU Science Department.
CONCERT: Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, on the front lawn of Pullman. Featured is Shelby Lore. Admission is free. Bring blankets and camp chairs.
READER: Charlene Hawkins sent this encouraging word, “Your column is a daily bright spot. It is so nice to read and share good news about our friends and neighbors. Please keep up the good work!” Thanks Charlene — you brightened my day.
SESSION: A “Navigating Grief” session, presented by St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission, is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. For reservations, contact 304-526-1188 or rita.elkins@st-marys.org.
DEGREED: Daniel Williamson, DO, son of Dennis and Debbie Williamson of Hurricane, West Virginia, and husband to Julianna Ball, graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree. While there, he also received the Ronald P. Billups Memorial Scholarship. The 2010 Princeton Senior High School graduate also earned a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University in 2014.
PERFORMANCE: Wiz Khalifa, multi-platinum-selling artist, performs Friday, July 9, at Appalachian Power Park, Charleston. The hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and rapper Chevy Woods are also featured. Tickets are $49 to $99. Visit wvpower.com.
BIRTH: David and Alex Marinich of Kenova United Methodist Church became parents of a son, Gabriel David, born June 11. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 20.5 inches long. Danny and Angela Quaranta are grandparents. May God’s little prince be a blessing and follow after the Lord.
CAMP: “Recess at the Rec” Camp continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, July 9, at Marshall Rec Center. Open to ages 5-12, the cost is $140 or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall-edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
RECIPIENT: Hannah Kay Allen, daughter of Jerry and Tonya Allen of Greenup, Kentucky, received a $750 Kiwanis Key Club Scholarship. Hannah plans to major in chemistry and biology at the University of Kentucky and then pursue a radiology degree. She has been accepted into the Lunsford research program and have an opportunity to shadow a radiologist. She attended elementary school in the Greenup County School System before transferring to middle school in Russell, where she graduated from Russell High School, where she was co-captain of the varsity softball team and a member of other school organizations.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Taylor Artis, Ilyssa Dawn McKinney hits the double 2 (22), Judy Muth, Cora Santos, Robin Derosa, Hannah M. Blake, Cheryl Cook, Anna Price, Trudy Elam, Kurt Goodall turns the double nickels (55), John Lusk, Roberta Ferguson, Michael Hibbard.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jill and Joey Lynd celebrate number 11, Allen and Becky Davis.
CHUCKLE: As a dental officer in the military, Boyd was treating a recruit. As he lay prone in the chair, Boyd asked him a question about his pain level. He responded, “Yes.” “Yes is not enough,” Boyd said. With that, he leaped from the chair, stood at attention, and shouted, “Yes, sir!”