Community News
RECOGNIZED: Timothy Stollings of Prichard was named to the dean’s list at the University of Findlay for the spring semester. To earn this achievement, students must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
FAIR: Greenup County Fair, originally postponed until fall, has been canceled. Organizers say health guidelines are too difficult to meet along with continued health risk from COVID-19.
NAMED: Alec Konrad of Huntington was named to the dean’s list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for the spring semester. To qualify for this list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
CEREMONY: Four Huntington residents were among many others honored during a virtual graduation ceremony at St. Mary’s Center for Education’s School of Medical Imaging. They included Christopher Dick, Emilee Dean, Emily Marsh and Hannah Crawley.
PRESIDENT’S LIST: Chesapeake, Proctorville and South Point, Ohio, residents were recently named to the President’s List at Marshall University for the spring semester. Those from Chesapeake include Britney M. Dement, Addison A. Fizer, Madison E. Gilpin, Madelyn C. Hill, Jozy M. Jones, Stephen M. Manns, Haylee C. Mays, Darby J. McCloud, Mackenzie G. Moir, Laura K. Rice, Kennedy B. Riley, Kelly N. Romans, Tatiana N. Schrader, Ryan J. Williams. Proctorville residents include Sarah E. Blatt, Emily N. Brammer, Nathanial A. Crum, Kylie N. Day, Samuel T. Godschalk, Jacquelyn O. Goodenough, Makenzie R. Kazee, Aaron E. Murphy, Madison B. Nibert, Taylor A. Perry, Rebecca R. Stevenson. Those from South Point were Sara E. Allen, Merrick J. Harris, Johna M. King, Harrison J. Letchford, Paige M. Looney, Tommie D. McCartney, William P. Morgan, Holly E. Ramey, Sydney M. Rice, Hannah C. Roberts, Caleb W. Saxton, Braden A. Short, Brooke M. Whaley. To be eligible for this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
BIBLE SCHOOL: Milton Baptist Church hosts “Knights of the North Castle” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 5-8. Children in pre-K to fifth grade may attend in person or online via Facebook Live. Separate activities are also available for teens. A “celebration” is offered Aug. 8. Pre-registration is required. Contact 304-743-3461 or Facebook.
SOPHOMORE: Bryn Osburn, Kenova native and graduate of Spring Valley High School, has thrown another “curve” ball as she just completed her freshman year at Kentucky Christian College, where she pitches for the softball team. The daughter of Mick and Tammy Osburn was a winning pitcher and honor student in her high school days. As she puts away her softball hat a few days, she will wear a birthday hat as she celebrates becoming another year older Tuesday, July 7. Here’s hoping her day is bright and cheery for this blue-eyed granddaughter of Peggy “Nana Peg” and Don Osburn, also of Kenova.
SMILES: Knowing Marsha McGuffin brings smiles to many faces every day, but Tuesday, July 7, more smiles go her way as she blows out birthday candles. The wife of my good buddy, Chris McGuffin, and wonderful mother and grandmother, she is a blessing to know. May Marsha have a day of surprises, fond memories and happy thoughts.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Viola Dingess, Alec Lockhart, Ryan Berry, Emily Bedway, July 1; Holly Fannin, Jacob Lingenfelter, Eric Sargent, Ruth Bragg, July 2; Halley Thompson, Trudy Black, Jean Durham, Marsha Dean, Amanda Boggs, Mae Hensley, Grace Gosselin, Aidan Ray, July 3; Jazmine Willis became a teenager at 13, Anna Sheils Lawhon, Cabell Huntington Hospital registered nurse, Greg Tolley, July 4; Diana Bunn, Bud Harbour, Bryan Adkins, Eva Willauer, July 5; Kay Williams, Tom Gesner, Anna Coughenour, Lila Ferguson, July 6.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Morgan, Patrick Fisher, Leon Smith, Cheryl Cook, Travis Barclay, Melissa Dawn Bates still in the 40s at 43, Betsy Grandstaff, Mallory Matthews, Had Dale, Lynn Salmons, Bill McDaniel with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics’ South Point, Ohio, location crosses the 50 mark to 51, Susan Morgan, Eric Weingardt, Deanna Yoho, Margaret Morgan, Briana Robinson, Joe McDonie, Terry McFann, Soza Mitchell, Edra Gibson Clark.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Barb Townsend, Matt and Whitney Stead.
CHUCKLE: Carol joined the bowling team but quit. Her first ball knocked down four pins, but they wouldn’t count it because they were in the next alley.