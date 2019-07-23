ON THE MOON: In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing, a screening of Smithsonian Channel's exclusive film, "The Day We Walked on the Moon" will be shown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Heritage Farm Village and Museum.
TWINS: One of the sweetest brother-and-sister teams ever born leave the 20s behind Tuesday, July 23, for number 30. Kody and Kayla Adkins, whom I met two years ago at their grandmother's birthday celebration in Wayne County, left a lasting impression with their love, compassion, kindness and faith. These "kids" are also the nephew and niece to Jamie Adkins, employee of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics. May their day be one with double fun.
ROCK OPERA: Pea Ridge Players presents "Classic Rock Opera!" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10 and 16-17 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Performances are also offered at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18. Tickets are $10 ages 13-64; $8 seniors and children.
BIRTH: Eliot Risley Conley was born June 10 to David and Hannah Conley. He is grandson of the Rev. Ellis and Julie Conley, recently retired pastor and wife from Hurricane's Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
KIDS: Calling kids of all ages to the "Kids Day" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Heritage Farm Village and Museum. Attractions include petting zoo, wagon ride, playground and more. Admission is $5.
WINNERS: Taylor Price, patient care specialist in the medical intensive care unit of St. Mary's Medical Center, and Patrick Craft, food service worker in the food and nutrition department, were named winners of the center's Spirit of St. Mary's Award for June. Keep up the spirit, folks.
MOVIE: Movies on the River, presented by Little Caesars, Mountwest Community and Technical College, Results Companies and Clark's Pump N Shops, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, 979 The River, 937 The Dawg and Kindred Communications, continue from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Harris Riverfront Park. "Black Panther" begins after sundown. Free tickets are available at participating Clark's Pump N Shops and Little Caesars locations; or cost at the gate is $2 or $5 for family.
GRAD: Olivia Blair Given, daughter of Earnon and Lisa Gant Given, graduated from the University of Louisville with an MA in women's and gender studies and an MS in social work. She is granddaughter of the late Stephen Gant and Linda Browning Summers and Ken Summers and great-granddaughter of Ruth O. Browning and the late Paul L. Browning, all from Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church.
YOGA: "Yoga in the Cave" program continues Thursday, July 25, at Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill, Kentucky, with Hollie Hall, RN, RYT-200 and a 200-hour registered yoga teacher through Yoga Alliance obtained through the Yoga Teacher Training Program at Studio 8 in Huntington, guiding the practices. Currently enrolled in Asheville Yoga Center's RYT-300 program, she works at Eternal Yoga and Pilates in Ashland. Spaces are limited. The cost is $15. The program continues Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Contact parks.ky.gov or 606-286-4411.
BAND: Rocky Nash and the Last Chance Band perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Barboursville Senior Center. Food and drinks are available.
FAIR: The annual Cabell County Fair is Tuesday-Saturday, July 23-27, at West Virginia Pumpkin Park, Milton. Hours are from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Brenda Adkins, Kirston Bess, Sharon Caldwell, Sherri Hagley, Woodson Proctor makes it to 62, Barbara Townsend, Rodney Montgomery is one short of mid-60 at 64, Jan Mayes, Jason Hicks, Karen Treadway, Ryan Hendrick, Dan Jordan, Mike Kelly, Nick Clark, Erin Bradley, Richard Trimble, Sara Pucke, Bobby Kennedy, Kay Ransbottom, Margy Kennedy, Anna Thomas, Jessie Farmer, Von Edwards, Chad Heiner, Mike Baker, Kirstyn Bess, Whitney Frame, Michelle Jackson, Alana Mooney, Chase Maddow, Grace Payne, Said Phillips, Andrew West.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Todd and Kathy Lester, Gary and Jill Newman, Ben and Becca Wilson, Jim and MaryLou Shepherd.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.