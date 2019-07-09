PICNIC: The 55-member-strong Huntington Symphony Orchestra directed by Kimo Furumoto continues the Picnic with the Pops season with John Berry from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Barboursville City Park. In case of rain, the concert moves to Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Tickets are $20 and reserved tickets are $45. Contact 304-781-8343 or http://huntingtonsymphony.org.
WELCOMED: Jennings and Pat Lester were recently welcomed as new members at Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). The couple came forward June 16 and brought their membership. May they assemble and find the work God plans for them.
MEETING: A time of food and conversation for Huntington East High School Classes of 1952 and 1953 begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Ponderosa Restaurant, South Point, Ohio.
GOLFER: Congratulations to Peggy Trocin, Woodlands Retirement Community resident. She recently claimed the Intra-State Regional Golf Championship. In June, Peggy was part of a 4-member women's team playing at Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavalette. A big round of applause for Miss Peggy.
CONCERT: The 16th annual Buddy's Bike Night - the area's longest-running free concert series - continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Buddy's All-American Bar-B-Que. Music is provided by The Whipps. Motorcycles only may park in the parking lot, but free parking is available in the lounge lot and on the street.
OFFICERS: Melinda H. "Mindy" Davis, WV DAR state regent, conducted the recent ceremony installing new officers for Buford Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Serving as officers for 2019-22 include Susan Yablonski, regent; Beth Heinz, second vice regent; Barbara Sheppe, chaplain; Carolyn Nelson, recording secretary; Elizabeth Lucas, treasurer; Linda McMahon, registrar; Sally Cyrus, historian; Nancy Heiner, librarian; and Patricia Daugherty, honorary regent.
CLOSED: After serving the town of Wayne for almost 55 years, the Wayne Pharmacy owned by Amos and Paula LeMaster closed its doors for the final time June 21. Thanks for the continued longtime service. They will be missed but are being wished the best on their next journey.
GRADS: Two from Barboursville Baptist Church recently were recognized in late May for graduating from college - Julia Hightower and Zack Pauley.
CHILDREN: Wagon rides, petting zoo and more are available for Kids' Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Heritage Farm and Museum. Admission is $5.
HIGH SCHOOLERS: Seven from Highlawn Presbyterian Church families graduated from high school. They include Lily Barrett, Albuquerque High; Taylor Hutchinson, Tiara Jones, Paxton Thompson, Darnell Wright and Hollyn Tao, all from Huntington High; and Teygun Kauffer from Cabell Midland High. College/university graduates include Carolyn Dorsey, Marshall, BA; Kevin Dorey, MU, master's; Stephanie Y., WVU; Rachel Y., UK, physical therapy school; Lauren Pannell, MU; Bradley Franks, Wright State; Rebekah Parry, Otterbein University; and Aaron Sutton, WVU, master's.
DINNER/SEMINAR: A free spaghetti dinner and "Human Trafficking Prevention" seminar is Saturday, July 13, at Teays Valley Church of God. Dinner is from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the one-hour seminar featuring Angie Conn, program coordinator for the Rebecca Bender Initiative and member of WV Human Trafficking Task Force and National Survivor Network. To register, call 304-757-9222.
ACCEPTED: Allison Cartee has the "brain" in her family she has been accepted for pre-med studies at Emory University, Atlanta. Allison is the granddaughter of Mirta "Poppy" Cartee of Huntington. Congratulations Allison on this achievement.
GOSPEL: A second-Friday gospel concert hosted by Hurricane First Church of God begins at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12. The Brighterside Quartet, Jim Edens, Juanita Phillips, David and Sheila Bowen, Spencer and Dorsey Johnson and Peggy Cooper are featured.
TWINS: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson - the "Notorious Twins of Evil" - present a tour from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Tickets are $99.50; $79.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $39.50. Call 800-745-3000.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jill May, Bill Jones, Carol Specht, Susan Muth, Julie Quimby, Matthew Morgan, Stephen Blake, Carl Pemberton Sr., Coty Smith, Pete Davidson crosses over the 70-mark to 71, Jamayka Johnson is "sweet 16," Lydia Goodson, Abby Masters, Sara McCormick, Justin Sammons, Brad Cochran, Sam Holdren, Matthew Sette, and Nancy Smith.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Heidi and Chris Holley of Lowell, North Carolina, celebrate number 3, Bob and Jackie Alexander.
CHUCKLE: When Carl and his wife arrived late at a crowded religious convention, there was standing room only. They noticed some people get up to leave, and after they hadn't returned for several minutes, they took their seats. The woman next to them insisted the chairs were taken. Carl assured her that they would be glad to move if the people came back. Moments later, they sang a hymn and at its conclusion, the music director asked all to turn to their neighbors and say that you loved them. The woman at his side faced him and said, "I love you, but those seats are still taken."
