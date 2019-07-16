SALE: Westmoreland Woman's Club hosts its biggest rummage and hot dog sale of the year Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, at the clubhouse. Rummage sale hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Two hot dogs, chips and dessert are $5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. To-go orders are available. Call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
DESERVING: A man wearing many hats, along with a baseball cap when he walks his dog in the neighborhood, celebrates becoming another year older Tuesday, July 16. Tim Effingham, member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, is a hard-working Christian fellow. May his special day be as super as he is as Tim deserves the best.
YOGA: Carter Caves State Resort Park hosts "Yoga in the Cave" Thursday, July 18, in its Cascade Cave, Olive Hill, Kentucky. Hollie Hall, RN, RYT-200 and a 200-hour registered yoga teacher through Yoga Alliance obtained through the Yoga Teacher Training Program at Studio 8 in Huntington, guides the practices. Currently enrolled in Asheville Yoga Center's RYT-300 program, she works at Eternal Yoga and Pilates in Ashland. Spaces are limited. The cost is $15. The program continues July 25, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Contact www.parks.ky.gov or 606-286-4411.
NAMED: Samantha Shaw of Huntington was recently named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean's List for spring semester at Ohio Christian University. To be eligible for the list, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.
CONCERT: Creek Don't Rise and Sean Whiting perform during the 16th annual Live on the Levee from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Haddad Riverfront Park's Schoenbaum Stage. Entry begins at 5 p.m. Food vendors are available. Admission is free.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to the family of 64-year-old Douglas Maynard, who passed away June 16 at his home. A former machinist with CSX Railroad and serving with U.S. Army was husband to Debbie Lilly Maynard 45 years. He was father of two daughters, Krissie and Sara; and four grandchildren. God saw this accomplished drummer had suffered long enough and called him out of this world. May the family find comfort in knowing they continue to be in thoughts and prayers of many.
SPACE: The 50th anniversary of man on the moon is celebrated with "Space Travel" at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Shawnee Marina Room, Portsmouth, Ohio.
GRAD: Alexis "Lexi" Dillon, daughter of Jessica and JD Dillon, graduated with high honors and a Promise scholarship from Cabell Midland High, where she was a cheerleader four years. The granddaughter of Eddie and Debbie Dillon and Fred and Libby Painter of Ona's Beulah Ann Baptist Church plans to attend Marshall University with hopes to become an ultrasound technician.
CATFISH: Ridenour Regatta Catfish Tournament is from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Nitro's Ridenour Lake. Sign-ups begin at 5 p.m. at the lake's gazebo. A $15 entry fee includes a two-pole max. Cash prizes and trophies are awarded. The top five fish on the string are weighed to determine winners. Food concessions are available. Call Jim Caudill, tournament director, 304-421-5187.
LEADERS: Ashland Lions Club recently inducted new officers for its 2019-20 fiscal year. Chuck Adkins was elected president; Samantha Sycks, vice president; Charles Robinson, secretary/treasurer; Travis Womack, tail twister; Greg Willis, lion tamer. New board members include Autumn Stevens and Beth Workman joining Wendell Roberts and Alan Parrott, returning members.
KIDS: Children young and old may attend Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Wagon rides, petting zoo and more are available. Admission is $5.
BAND: Buddy's All-American BBQ hosts Bad Karma in concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 18. The parking lot is blocked off for bikers, but street parking is available.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Molly Maddox, Joyce Frazier, Ronald Plybon leaves the 60s to try number 70, Nancy Turner, Fern Jones, Joe Duffield, Vivian Atkinson, Jim Withers, Chuck Heiner, Brittany Byrd is 34, Jo Wheeler, Kyler Jason Long is 17, Haley Poston is 24, Mashalle Dawn Bailey, Steve Damron, Beth Reizman, Jack Shumaker, Dana K. Watts, Catina Naegele, Alice Wehrle, Peggy Hicks, Eldon Paugh, Marian Manning, Joseph Lazaro, Cahley Farrell, Bill Deel, Betty Howerton, John Bayliss, Lauren Turley, Terry Turley, Beckie Mohn.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Reid and Leigh Frye, Tom and Gloria Pauley, Brandon and Laura Clark, Buck and Cathy Conard, Klu and Joanie Hardin (1993), Jarrett and Jessica Baisden (2016).
CHUCKLE: One Sunday morning, Carla's sister Liz was surprised to receive a phone call from her minister. He reported that he'd just been in a minor car accident and asked if she could inform the congregation that he'd be unable to conduct services that day. Liz was flattered that out of the entire congregation, she was the one he had called until the minister went on to say that since Liz was always the last to arrive at church, he knew she would be the only person he could still reach at home.
