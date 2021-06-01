Community News
POSITIONS: Two positions — a female and a male — need filled for Union District at the June 24 committee meeting. A voluntary county-wide communication person is desired. Address inquiries to Wayne County Democrat Committee, P.O. Box 156, Fort Gay, WV 25514.
CANCELED: Due to COVID-19, the 45th reunion for Vinson High School Class of 1975 was moved from 2020 to 2021 and scheduled for Saturday, June 5. Due to lack of response, this year’s reunion is canceled.
PASTOR: Upon Father Paul Yuenger’s upcoming retirement as pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Huntington, the Rev. Tijo George, M.C.B.S., current administrator at Our Lady of the Hill Parish in Elkview and St. Anthony Parish in Charleston has been named to arrive July 14 as the new pastor. May God’s blessings be on Father George for the success of his move and ministry and Fr. Yuenger for his future endeavors.
CAMP: Salvation Vocation Summer School, open to grades 6-12, is available from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 7-July 30, at Salvation Army, 1227 3rd Ave. The cost is $50. Contact 304-529-2401 or HuntingtonWV@uss.salvationarmy.org.
CELEBRATIONS: Pastor Kevin and Kim Lantz of Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church celebrated three occasions on the same day — May 23. It was the couple’s 40th anniversary, the ninth birthday of granddaughter, Rylee Grace, and Huntington High graduation for granddaughter, Anna Grace. Congratulations on these celebrations — hope all were fun and in good attendance.
FUNDRAISER: Huntington City Mission hosts its 17th annual golf classic fundraiser at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Sugarwood Golf Course, Lavalette. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Donation fee is $75. Contact Jodi Dowell, jdowell@hcmwv.org or 304-523-0293.
CONCERT: Pullman Square Summer Concert Series featuring Chase Jobe/El Dorodo is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the square’s front lawn. Bring blankets and camp chairs for the free concert.
RECOGNIZED: Four South Point, Ohio, residents were among 51 students receiving associate degrees for the spring semester at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. Recipients of the associate degree in nursing included Keri M. Dement, Caleb Joel Eplion, Kelsey Elizabeth Freeman and Amber Nicole Vaughn.
FOUR-IN-ONE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation offers a four-in-one event — vendor sale, gospel sing, silent auction and kids’ fishing tournament — Saturday, June 5, at Barboursville Park Amphitheatre. The sale featuring Burnt by Amanda, Soul Food Twist, For His Kingdom Creations, Matthew 6-33 and more is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. To set up, the cost is $25 and a donated item for the silent auction later that day. The fishing tournament, open to ages 1-12 and 13-18, costs $5. Trophies are awarded in both groups for smallest, largest and most fish caught. The gospel sing, featuring Ed Caldwell, Redeeming Love, Rob Bollette and others is from 2 to 7 p.m. Bring chair or blanket. Proceeds fund summer events for special needs angels. State COVID rules are followed. Call April Craft, 304-962-5291.
SCHOLARSHIP: Beverly Beldon, president of Westmoreland Woman’s Club, presented this year’s $1,000 college scholarship to Blake Lockhart, senior, at the recent Spring Valley Awards Program. Scholarships and other philanthropic awards were made possible by the club’s fund-raising activities.
SALE: Salvation Army sponsors a rummage and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at its back parking lot, 1235 3rd Ave. Proceeds from the rummage sale benefits its women’s ministry and the hot dog sale benefits the youth.
COMICS/TOYS: Huntington Comic and Toy Convention — annual event featuring comics, toys, pop culture and more hosted by Geek Inc. of Ashland — is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 5-6, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets are $15 to $45.
PAWS: Dog-friendly vendors, homemade treats, farmer’s market and other activities are available at the monthly “Paws at Pullman” event cosponsored by iHeart Media from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5, at Pullman Square. Proceeds benefit Little Victories Animal Rescue.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Libby Kondik, Connie Chaney, Jack Jackson, Kelly Watts, Kay Hawthorne, Janet Simpkins, Babu Mattam, Stanley Mattam, Sam Sheils, Travis Noble, Julianne Leach.
CHUCKLE: Studying the wedding photos, the 6-year-old boy asked, “Did you marry Dad because he was good-looking?” “Not really,” the mother replied. “Did you marry him for his money?” the boy asked. “Definitely, not,” the mom laughed. “He didn’t have any.” “So,” the boy said, “you just felt sorry for him?”