AWARDED: During the recent 154th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day parade sponsored by Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade, Lloyd Richmond, 102-year-old long-time Coal Grove resident and honorary grand marshal and World War II veteran who spent decades teaching in several Lawrence County schools, was presented with a hand-stitched quilt by Ruby Kerns. Joe Sharp, parade commander, was honored for three decades of service to the parade and its adjoining events like Navy Night and the Woodland Cemetery ceremony. Attorney Mark McCown was awarded the William “Joe” Williams awards for his service to the parade and its activities. Lori Donohue, parade grand marshal, was given a traditional walking cane carved by Charlie Cook. The cane has on one side the battlefield cross, a helmet, rifle and booths and on the other side is a marker that reads “154th Ironton Memorial Day Parade 1868-2022” and her name. Congratulations to these recipients, and thanks for your service.
GOLF: Fore the House charity golf tournament hosted by Ronald McDonald House featuring 27 participating golf teams takes place Monday, June 20, at Sugarwood Golf Course, Lavalette. Tee-off begins at 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit the House.
RECIPIENT: Madison Loveday, daughter of Dan and Elizabeth Loveday of Gallipolis, Ohio, is the recipient of the Maude Sellards Scholarship from Gallia Academy High School Class of 2022. She will receive $1,000 for her outstanding accomplishments. Congratulations to this scholar for this achievement, and best wishes for a happy and successful future.
VBS: “Spark Studios” is the theme for Vacation Bible School continuing through 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Crosspoint Community Church in Huntington. Dinner is from 5 to 6 p.m. each evening. Classes are available for ages pre-K through grade 6.
LISTED: Brooks Anderson of Huntington was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. The list recognizes students who completed at least six semester hours with at least a 3.5 semester grade point average.
FESTIVAL: The free Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival featuring live music, talent show with cash prizes, arts, food vendors and more takes place Saturday, June 18, at Ironton Riverfront. Music is provided by John Inghram Band, Corduroy Brown and Person2Person, jazz ensemble. The event is presented by @thirdandcenter.
VERY HIGH HONORS: Audrey Pickett graduated with very high honors from Cabell Midland High School. The daughter of Jim and Teresa Pickett of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church plans to pursue a doctorate in psychology at West Virginia University to become a clinical psychologist. Congratulations, Audrey, and best wishes for a successful future.
CONCERT: The iHeart Radio Group presents The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series with a performance featuring Terry Hall Band at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Pullman Square. Admission is free. Bring blankets and camp chairs.
69TH: Pastor Jim and Phillis Franklin, formerly of Huntington/Lesage area, celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary Tuesday, June 14. Both long-time servants of the Lord and friends to many around the world continue to spread the gospel by giving their time each Saturday night to “Songs in the Night” aired on WEMM-FM. This lovely couple is being wished the best of everything for this day, as well as the following year.
JUNETEENTH: Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs hosts the 2022 Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Kanawha Boulevard Lawns of the West Virginia State Capitol Complex. The event, sponsored by Charleston’s FestivAll and the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission, features musical performances from Hi-5, Ruff Endz and Surface, as well as award-winning comedian Crystal Powell.
BIRTH: Lewis Memorial Baptist Church recently celebrated the births in two families — McKenna Jane Bashore was born to Ian and Ariel Bashore, and Samuel Franklin Steele was born to Andrew and Ashley Steele. Congratulations to these parents, and may they bring their children up in the way of the Lord.
CAMP: An “Elementary Summer Learning Adventure” featuring math, science, reading and hands-on activities is offered June 21 through July 14, at four Cabell County elementary schools. Open to kindergarten through grade 5, the camp is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at Explorer Academy, South Side, Village of Barboursville and Central City. Math, science, reading and hands-on activities are included. Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
APPLAUDED: Elecia Wood, granddaughter of Becky Wood of Huntington’s St. John’s Episcopal Church, is being applauded for her hard work in graduating from Point Pleasant High School. May she accomplish much success in her next adventures.
CHUCKLE: A clergyman was walking down a country lane and saw a young farmer struggling to load hay back onto a cart after it had fallen off. “You look hot, my son,” said the cleric. “Why don’t you rest a moment, and I’ll give you a hand.” “No thanks,” said the young man. “My father wouldn’t like it.” “Don’t be silly,” the minister said. “Everyone is entitled to a break. Come and have a drink of water.” Again the young man protested that his father would be upset. Losing his patience, the clergyman said, “Your father must be a real taskmaster. Tell me where I can find him, and I’ll give him a piece of my mind!” “Well,” replied the young farmer, “he’s under a load of hay.”