LISTED: Kyle Jervis of Hurricane, West Virginia, student at Cedarville University in Ohio majoring in accounting, was named to the dean’s honor list for the spring semester. Students must obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized for this list.
AUTOS: Huntington Region Antique Automobile Club of America offers its 20th annual Ceredo antique auto show Saturday, June 19, at Ceredo Plaza. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. The fee is $10. Door prizes and trophies are available. Sponsors are Town of Ceredo; Kenneth P. Hicks, attorney at law; Proctorville Flea Market and American Legion Post 93. Call 304-453-1890.
PASTOR: Charley and Susan Stephens are leaving New Baptist Church for a new position as pastor at Union Baptist Church in Milton. As they serve and minister there, may many souls be added to God’s kingdom for their efforts.
MUSICAL: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater offer “The Addams Family the Musical” and “101 Dalmatian Kids Pre Show” Friday-Sunday, June 18-20 and 25-27, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., followed by the pre-show at 7:30 p.m. and main show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets, available at gate or via the event page, are $15; $12 seniors and children; and $100 for group of 10. Contact 304-696-5954 or Lauren Patrick, GHPRD superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org.
BIRTH: Roberta Ferguson of Kenova United Methodist Church became a proud grandmother May 8 when Sara Ann Ferguson was born to Morgan and Kelli Ferguson. Sara weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. May this little princess bring much joy, love and happiness to the families.
JAZZY: Another concert in the Jazz Alley Series at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland features Bob Thompson and the Unit at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35.
GRAD: Joshua Christian Roy, son of Chris and Rachel Roy of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Mountain State Christian School. He plans to study auto body at Cabell County Vo-Tech Center. He is the grandson of Gary and Sheila Roy and John and Elaine Hathaway. Best wishes on continuing your education, Josh.
BAND: Sour Mash String Band performs during French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights Concert Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Gallipolis, Ohio, facility. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; free to FAC members.
BAPTISM: Becca Wilson and her daughter, Emily, received the sacrament of Holy Baptism in late May at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
DEGREED: Dalton Monk from Hurricane, West Virginia, graduated from Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia, with a creative writing degree.
37th: Mike and Marlene Sheets, an incredibly special Christian couple and one I would love to meet some day, celebrate nearly 40 years of marriage. In fact, they celebrate their 37th anniversary Tuesday, June 15. With the past few years being filled with unexpected moments, they are happy to still have each other and to realize they are blessed with a love that is meant to be.