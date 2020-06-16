Community News
APPOINTED: Mary Lewis has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to the Kentucky Standards and Assessment Process Review Committee through May 27, 2024. The Catlettsburg, Kentucky, resident teaches in the Boyd County School District.
MUSEUM: Lawrence County Museum reopened for the season. Hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the historic Col. George N. Gray House, Ironton, Ohio.
DEGREED: Congratulations to Carley Lester of Chesapeake, Ohio. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and dietetics from Bluffton University.
AUTO SHOW: Huntington Region Antique Automobile Club of America has rescheduled the 20th annual Ceredo Antique Auto Show. Originally scheduled for June 20 at Ceredo Plaza Route 60, the event is planned for Aug. 1. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. The fee is $10. Sponsors are Town of Ceredo, Ken Hicks, Attorney and member of WV House of Delegates, Proctorville Flea Market and American Legion Post 93. Call 304-412-8018.
PRECIOUS: If my memory serves me right, one of the most precious friends on my favorites list spins the last of the 50s Tuesday, June 16. No one would ever believe Sandy Hammock is her age as she began ‘horsin’ around’ this past year with her horses, goats, rabbits and other farm animals, plus provides care for her ill dad and finds time for her children and grandchildren, plus works a full-time job. May this special lady find happiness, love, relaxation, fond memories and good health on her birthday and in the years to follow.
JAZZY: Jazz Alley presents Greg Abate, jazz saxophonist, flutist, composer and international jazz/recording artist at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. He is also an adjunct professor of jazz studies at Rhode Island College and conducts workshops and master classes. Tickets are $35 and $15 students.
SECOND: Cathy Fields Leichner, daughter of Linda and Dale Fields, and Fritz Leichner Jr., son of Mary Lee and Fritz Leichner Sr., all of Wayne, celebrate their second anniversary Tuesday, June 16. Cathy is employed by King’s Daughters Medical Center and Fritz is employed at Sentry Fire Protection. Here’s hoping Cathy stays away from the poison sumac so she can enjoy an anniversary filled with happiness, love, fond memories and good health.
FARMER: There’s no doubt in my mind that if Betty Adkins of Wayne County had the health that she could work circles and back around most anyone as she used to farm and work the fields at her home. There was nothing too much that this mother of three daughters didn’t try to handle in the work world. Betty, special first cousin to my mother as they grew up together, is one of the sweetest and perhaps funniest ladies one would ever meet. As “Farmer Betty” celebrates her 80-plus birthday Tuesday, June 16, may God’s many blessings continue in her life and also that she know she is being thought about by the Lucas family.
ON THE MOVE: John and Connie Ferguson are still ‘on the move’ as they have been married 42 years Tuesday, June 16. From what I hear Connie doesn’t look a day over 21, very petite and intelligent looking, so how could it be her 42nd? John and Connie, a special Christian friend I hope to meet some day, are being wished continuous happiness, love and good health.
SAME: Over the years, the Rev. Fred and Pat McCarty have shared a lot of birthdays, as this husband-and-wife team celebrate the same day — June 13. Here’s hoping this pastor of Walnut Hills Nazarene Church and his wife had a wonderful day with many to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Betty Jane Mullens, Allison Herman, Robbie Hill, Shirley Hill, Judy Musick, George Ellis, Savannah Grace Adkins, Judy Eaton, long-time employee of WTCR 103, Ronnie Adams becomes 53, Loretta “Chunky” Chapman.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tim and Becky Damron, Zach and Meg Heaberlin (2018).
