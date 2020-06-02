Community News
TEACHER: Dr. Sallie Hamer Plymale carried the title of “doctor” since 1977 when she earned her Ph.D. at Marshall University and with much pride until April 20, the day of her passing. One thing setting Dr. Plymale above many others was her love for God, as she was a member of First Congregational Church of Ceredo, where she taught Sunday school and was a devout Bible scholar. The Wayne County Schools educator was the first certified special education teacher in West Virginia. Also teaching at Marshall Lab School and College of Education at MU 23 years, she always had that special touch in teaching others throughout her life; therefore, leaving a lasting impression on her family, neighbors and students.
REUNION: Originally scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Radio Museum, the Harveytown Elementary School reunion has been canceled. A rescheduled date has not been set.
GOLDEN: Four Mason County eighth-graders were among 223 middle school students across West Virginia honored as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe. Recognized for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history were Hannah Bryant, Adrienne Dailey and Heath Plants, all of Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School; and Sawyer Vanmatre of Wahama High. Students will be honored at a later date.
MEETING: Due to social distancing and ban on public gatherings, the public is unable to attend the regular monthly meeting for Fairland Board of Education at 6 p.m. Monday, June 15.
LIST: Taylor Cox of Putnam County was named to the Dean’s List at Alderson-Broaddus University in Philippi, WV. To be eligible for this list, full-time students must earn a 3.60 or above grade point average.
FAIR: A well-known and well-attended event conducted in Proctorville, Ohio, each year will be missed in July. The Lawrence County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AWARDED: Katie Hesson, Spring Valley High senior, was recently recognized with an Emerging Elite Award by Explore the New Manufacturing for her work in the classroom. She excelled as a student leader in Career and Technical Education Project Lead the Way courses and Robotics Team. Congratulations Katie on this accomplishment.
ART: Aladdin’s Art Gallery in Ashland has reopened by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 606-325-2597 or send message on Facebook.
GRADUATE: Congratulations to Annika Josephine Bruce on her recent graduation from South Point High School and best wishes for her next adventure. When I met Annika in mid-2006 for my first time, I knew she had determination and would go far in life as she put her best foot forward in selling Girl Scout cookies and helping her grandmother, Roberta Holbrook, get them delivered. A Girl Scout for 12 years, the 18-year-old daughter of Paul Bruce and Kathy Floyd attends Denison University in Granville, OH, majoring in English education, after earning 55 credit hours through the College Credit Plus Program at Ohio University Southern. Annika has been a member of the marching band four years, as well as concert band, All County Honor Band and All District Band. She also was a four-year treasurer of the band council and two-year section leader, and two-year member of Rho Kappa and National Honor Society. She participated four years in Marshall University’s SCORES academic competition. Annika has one brother, Alec, and a half-brother, Robert Easterling. After achieving this great milestone, here’s wishing Annika many more successes as she continues to be a shining example to many others and making many proud.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gabby Blankenship, Jaclyn Johnson, Susan Lipscomb, Tim Dorey, Tara Woodrum, Olivia Emerson, Kinsey Hall, Bill Treacy, Lyle Henderson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Deanna Smith celebrate number 8, Jerome and Lorretta Whitfield celebrate number 24.
CHUCKLE: Leonard recently went to the barber shop and asked to get his hair cut like Justin Bieber. The barber totally shaved Leonard’s head bald. Leonard said, “What in the world have you done? Justin Bieber doesn’t have his hair cut like this!” The barber answered, “He would if he came into my shop.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.