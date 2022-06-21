ANIMAL SHOWS: Dr. Des-Coveries Wild Animal Shows are offered Wednesday, June 22, at various Cabell County library branches. They include 9:30 a.m., main library (meet at Ritter Park next to playground picnic shelter); 11:30 a.m., West Library; 2 p.m., Gallaher (meet at Rotary Park); and 4 p.m., Guyandotte (meet at Altizer Park).
WORKERS: Several Beverly Hills Garden Club members recently did work at the Gallaher Village Library. Assisting in the library’s entrance garden’s ongoing project, Judy Blevins, Beckie Hohn, Anita Farrell, Becky Zimmernan and Mary Ellen Shank, project coordinator, weeded, pulled out dead plants, planted new flowers and spread mulch. Thanks ladies for helping and putting forth extra effort in these beautification projects.
MEETING: Huntington Cabell Republican Women meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant, 6007 U.S. 60, Barboursville, with Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi speaking. Reservations are necessary. Contact JoAnn Odum Aldrich, first vice president, 302-545-3958 or joannaldrich@comcast.net. To become a member, contact Kit Muth, president, 304-633-3565.
BAPTISMS: Showing the world their commitment to God’s work through His graving grace, three individuals were “put under in baptism” recently at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. They include Kaden Hess, Luke Hess and Alicia Sweeney.
FREEDOM FEST: The annual West Virginia Freedom Festival is Tuesday-Saturday, June 21-25, in the City of Logan. Activities include a carnival, live music, vendors, karaoke, stilt walker, balloon maker, wrestling, car cruise-in and more. Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m. June 25.
COORDINATOR: For nearly 30 years, Alisha Adkins, AAC, has worked in the health care industry with a strong focus on promoting seniors’ health care and volunteer coordination. The Barboursville resident was recently named the new volunteer coordinator with Hospice of Huntington. A Marshall University graduate with an associate degree in applied science also completed a professional administrative assistant certificate program. She enjoys spending time with family, playing the piano, attending and singing in church and being outdoors.
SEMINAR: The 18th annual meeting/seminar for Legal Assistants/Paralegals of Southern WV is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Mountwest Community and Technical College. Marc E. Williams, Esq., discusses “Embracing the New Normal beyond the Pandemic.” The cost is $50 to $75.
FIRST: A few days over six months ago, Eva Young Fisher’s name was called to join family and friends on the golden streets of glory. The Hurricane, West Virginia, resident passed away Dec. 10, 2021, at age 97, but would have celebrated a birthday Tuesday, June 21. She was the 10th and last surviving child and preceded in death by her husband, Pete, of nearly 64 years. She often attended Milton’s Church in the Valley, where her daughter and son-in-law, George and Linda Fisher Armstead, were members. Eva is also survived by a grandson, his wife and two great-grandchildren. This is her first birthday since her departure, so prayers are with the family as memories flood their minds and hearts.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ann T. Galyean, Kelli Helton, Stuart Sowards, Elijah Chapman, Edna Cole, Wanda Wilson, Olivia Woodward, Marion Qualls, Gina Hughes, Bo McCallister, Brittanie Diane Wallace hits the legal age of 21, Tyler Bowman still in the 30s at 36, Patrick Ryan Dempsey is double 2 (22), Becky Cunningham, Ann Gilmore, Mike Owens.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Josh and Elizabeth Rutherford (2003), Ed and Brenda Grant, Dick and Christi Sketel.
{p class=”p1”}CHUCKLE: Carol was trying to make friends outside of Facebook while applying the same principles. Therefore, every day she would walk down the street and tell passers-by what she had eaten, how she felt at the moment, what she had done the night before, what she will do later and with whom. She gave them pictures of her family, dog and herself gardening, taking things apart in the garage, watering the lawn, standing in front of landmarks, driving around town, having lunch and doing what anybody and everybody does every day. She also listened to their conversations, gave them the “thumbs up” and told them she liked them. And it worked just like Facebook! She already has four people following her — two police officers, a private investigator and a psychiatrist.