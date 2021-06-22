MARRIED: Just married … 65 years ago. Jim and Margaret Wilgus celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday, June 22. This couple, long-time members of Rome Church of Christ in Proctorville, are daily readers of this column. They are being wished a super anniversary and prayers for many more years of love, happiness and God’s many blessings.
TREE: The 15th tree — Red Sunset Maple — was recently dedicated by Environment Committee of The Woman’s Club of Huntington to line the walkway from the fountain to the walking path at Ritter Park. Attending the dedication were Bryan Chambers, director of communications, City of Huntington; Amy Ricard, club president; Linda McClung and Becky Zimmerman, environment committee chairpersons; Mary Beth Elmore, Pamela McCoy, Tommie Templeton, Michelle Oldaker, Ruth Gilbert, Suzanne McCallister, Debbie Yeager, Carolyn Becker, Gay Bird, Carolyn Myhrwold, Sylvia Thompson, Nancy Thompson and Judy Short, all club members. At a later date, Becky and Linda will add a plaque identifying the tree as a club donation.
LIST: Among the list of 881 students named to the dean’s list at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, for the spring semester were two local residents — Brenden J. Lewis of Hurricane and Chloe A. Bailey of Red House. To be eligible for this list, students must maintain a 3.4 grade point average for the semester and carry at least 12 hours of course work or be in a professional teaching block.
CAMP: Huntington Dance Theatre hosts “Pirates and Princesses Camp” from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, June 28-July 2, at 825 4th Ave. The camp, open to ages 3-7, is $60. To register, visit https://www.huntingtondance.org/summer-programs.
GRADS: Ruthie Montague and Peyton Myers, grandchildren of Judy May Hayes of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, are graduates in 2021. Ruthie, daughter of David and Kelly Montague of Memphis, Tennessee, graduated from University of Arkansas. Peyton, son of Angela Myers Kostka and Jeff Myers of Colliersville, Tennessee, graduated from University of Mississippi. As this new chapter begins, may it be filled with God’s many blessings.
OVER 50: It’s hard to believe Bill and Marsha Keyser celebrate another over-the-50 wedding anniversary Tuesday, June 22, as they don’t look or act their age. This Salt Rock husband-and-wife team has been a part of our family since the early 1970s when we first met while attending Roach Baptist Church. Their Christian friendship gets sweeter and sweeter as the days go by. May their anniversary be a surprise-filled day with fond memories, love, family, friends and continued good health.
BAND: A concert featuring Last Chance Band is from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at The Fly in Café, Kyle Lane. Chef Patrick Becker prepares dinner. Authentic World War II and aviation memorabilia are available.
GRADS: Justin Williams, son of Justin and Whitney Williams of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Poca High School. He plans to attend University of Pittsburg, Greensburg, to play soccer. Others from the church added to their list of accomplishments include Clay Jackson, son of JR and Michelle Jackson, and JR Newman, son of Gary and Jill Newman. Clay plans to study computer science at Marshall University, while JR hopes to attend Methodist University, Fayetteville, N.C.
MUSIC: Devin Hale, Ashland native/singer/songwriter, presents “You Get What You Play For” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tammy Reynolds, Cody Deeds, Eloise Baumgardner, Elizabeth Lusk, John Palmer, Logan Cutlip, Tim Mitchell, Maryann Nichols, Karen Curnutte, Jaxon Cline, Owen Denning, John Hayes, Tim Cornell.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Adam and Molly Tufts (2013), Tony and Jessica Wilks celebrate number 13.
CHUCKLE: After Pam and her son battled a nasty stomach virus, she turned to her husband and joked, “Are you poisoning Ben and me?” He answered, “Why would I poison Ben?”