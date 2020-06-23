Community News
GRADUATES: Ten individuals from Huntington’s First United Methodist Church recently graduated from area high schools. Seven graduating from Huntington High included Tess Anderson, Daniel Maue, Danny Fulks, Caleb Morgan, Abby Neal, Sophie Bright and Olivia St. Clair. Two from Spring Valley High were Zara Harold and Alexa Hensley. Georgia Slagel received her diploma from Ironton High.
CANCELED: The Aracoma Story Inc. has canceled its 2020 summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully, the company will be able to return to the Logan, West Virginia, venue in the fall or winter.
RECOGNIZED: Adam Plyler was recently named Salesperson of the Month for May at Goldy Auto, where he has been with the sales team since January. The 2007 graduate of New Castle High School and 2011 graduate of Westminster College, both in Pennsylvania, was an offensive and defensive lineman for three years in Tennessee. He and his wife of four years have an 18-month-old son.
REOPENED: The Museum of Radio and Technology has reopened to the public. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit https://www.mrtwv.org/.
GRAD: Congratulations to Benny Mathis of Kenova United Methodist Church. He recently graduated from Spring Valley High School and plans to attend Marshall University.
TRYOUTS: A tryout/showcase for baseball players ages 19-25 is hosted by American Torque Sports from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, July 7-9, at Shawnee Sports Complex, Dunbar, West Virginia. Best players return Friday-Saturday, July 10-11, for showcase games. To register, visit www.american-torquevelocity.com.
AWARDED: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce recently awarded scholarship money to three Lawrence County students. Elijah L. Baker of Rock Hill High received $2,500. Hailey L. Browning of South Point High and Faith K. Mahlmeister of St. Joseph Central High tied for second place, each receiving $1,000. Students are judged on their cumulative high school grade point average (minimum 3.5) and were awarded points in four categories including honors, awards and scholastic achievement, community involvement, work or internship experience and extracurricular activities. Students also had to submit a 400- to 600-word typewritten essay titled “Future Community Impact.”
DEAN’S LIST: Joseph Mosier of Grayson, Kentucky, was recognized for making the Dean’s List at the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky, for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
DEGREED: Joseph Stephen, of Huntington, was among the 622 students receiving baccalaureate degrees recently at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, during the virtual ceremony in early May.
ATTENDING: Anna Holman, of Chesapeake, Ohio, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, as a member of the Class of 2024. She begins studying in the fall, majoring in engineering and management.
99: Dorothy Bradley is one short of the triple-digit number of 100. As she turns 99 years young June 23, may her day be filled with surprises, birthday cake, family and friends as she tells some good stories of her childhood or adulthood. She is a member of Madison Avenue Christian Church.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Bowen, Lois Wallace, Jeremy Chandler, Heather Whitman, Joan Lovejoy, Kurt Fleckenstein, Cara Romanowski, Patty Bevins, Jennifer Wood, Brian Andrews, Courtney Cremeans, Reed Houston, Carly Miller, Taylor Call, Joey Adams, Josh Roy, Claire Miller, Ginger Sergent, Tony Cox, Andy Finley, Katie Ghiz, Jeff Madden, Mark Willett.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Shane and Meredith Hufford, Seth and Ashley Summers, Jim and Lorrie Zappitelli.
CHUCKLE: The bishop was preaching his heart out but was concerned that, because of the acoustics, people were finding it difficult to hear him. “Can you all hear me?” he stopped to ask. “I can,” came a voice near the front, “but I don’t mind exchanging with someone who can’t.”