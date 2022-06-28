MOVING UP: Dewey Jobe Jr., known as “Junie” to family and close friends, is moving on up … in age. This Salt Rock resident turns 96 years young Tuesday, June 28. May this special day be great with more happy years to follow (at least four more to make it 100).
CONCERT: Non-Friction performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Pullman Square’s front lawn, as part of the Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Pullman Square Summer Concert Series presented by iHeart Radio. Admission is free.
GRAD: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church recently recognized Hunter Herrenkohl for his recent accomplishment of graduating from West Virginia University. The son of Amy Herrenkohl and Stan Herrenkohl graduated in December 2021 with a degree in finance. Best wishes for a successful future and walk after the Lord.
NAMED: Lucy Weir of Huntington, intelligence analysis major at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Students earning this honor must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.899.
REGATTA: After ending in 2009, Charleston Sternwheel Regatta returns Thursday, June 30, through Monday, July 4, at Haddad Riverfront Park. Headlining acts include Thursday evening, Everclear with opening acts Fastball and The Nixons; Friday, The Four Tops and The Temptations with The Unit opening; Saturday (which takes place with Live on the Levee), Martina McBride, with Chucky Ray Lilly with The Grip, opening; Sunday brunch, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and Bob Thompson; Sunday night, Rick Springfield with Hair Supply opening; and Monday, West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Kids inflatables, movie night, basketball tournament, carnival, car show, sternwheel boat races, wiener dog races and more are featured.
HONORED: Allison Walden Swingle reached a milestone of graduating from Wichita State University. She was among others recognized during the May 29 morning service at New Baptist Church.
LIBERTY FEST: City of Point Pleasant offers its annual Liberty Fest 2022 Sunday-Monday, July 3-4. Events include Praise Along the River, 6 p.m. Sunday, Riverfront Park, featuring Generations Quartet and Covered by Love; Monday, Little Miss and Mister, pretty baby contest, beginning at 4 p.m., followed by Twin River Cloggers, parade, Jesse Crawford, Flatrock Revival and fireworks. Face painting and bounce houses are also available for children.
RECOGNITION: Leaving an everlasting mark on West Virginia education, the late Dr. Sallie Plymale of Kenova was one of three individuals recognized during the 17th annual June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony in mid-May at Marshall University. Others recognized were Stephen Beckelhimer, former June Harless Center science coordinator; and Dr. Jim Denova, former vice president of Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.
POP UP! : Local job information, community resources, resume assistance and more are available during the Pop Up! Shop from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Lawrence Village Apartments, South Point, Ohio. The event is hosted by OhioMeansJobs and Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
HIGH SCORES: Isabelle Litteral, daughter of Sam and Kara Litteral of Ona, was one of more than 500 recognized for high academic performances and placed on the dean’s list during the spring semester at Lincoln Memorial University in Arrogate, Tenn. To be eligible for this list, full-time undergraduate students must have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.
CAMP: Huntington Dance Theatre’s Summer Intensive, open to ages 10-18, is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, July 5-8, at Community of Grace Church, The cost is $280. Email huntingtondance1981@gmail.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Betty A. Hannan, Kay L. Mobayed, Madison Edwards, Rylie Richardson, Susan Pratt, Bob Ganzer, John Viglianco, Judy Kuykendall, Joan Kingery, Greg Lipscomb is two into the 60s at 62, Roy Crockett hits the mid-70 mark at 75, Krista Christian turns 51, Patty Blevins Journell, Olivia Kirby leaves the teens behind for number 20, Addison Walls, Lilly Faulknier, Susan Johnson, Betty Hannan, Joe Grady, Sarah McCallister, Paul McClanahan, John Mason, Billy Smith, Emily Wilson, Becky Godbey, Janice Spurlock.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Pat and Cindy Jones, Brock and Shelly Tucker, Tammy and Rick Adkins, Jack and Betty Wilson.
CHUCKLE: A little boy was visiting friends living in the country. This was his first visit out of the city, and he was fascinated with how different life was on the farm. When it was time to gather eggs, the farmer invited the boy to go with him. The boy eagerly agreed. As the farmer began collecting the eggs, the boy watched for a while and finally asked, “Why do you have to come all the way out here to get eggs? Why don’t you just get them out of the refrigerator like my mom does?”