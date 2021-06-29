HONORED: Kylie Williams of Milton and Madelin Toy of Ona were named to the Glenville State College Provost’s Honor Roll for the spring semester. To qualify for this honor, students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
EXHIBIT: Round and round with one of civilization’s greatest inventions — “Wheels.” The exhibit displayed Saturday, July 3, through Oct. 3 at Huntington Museum of Art features folk artists such as Herman Hayes’ whimsical sculpture “Large Star Wheel with Four Supporting Figures” and Evan Decker’s “Cowboy With Bells, Wheels, Squirrels, Hens” and Huntington photographer Levi Holley Stone’s images of automobiles and bicycles and their wheels. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
GRAD: Meredith Ashley Holton, daughter of Chad and Beth Holton of Irmo, South Carolina, and granddaughter of Becky Holton of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church of Barboursville, graduated from College of Charleston in South Carolina with a degree in accounting. She pursues a master’s degree at the university, where she plays her final year of soccer.
PAWS: Dog-friendly vendors, homemade treats, farmer’s market and other activities are available at the monthly “Paws at Pullman” event cosponsored by iHeart Media from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 3, at Pullman Square. Proceeds benefit Little Victories Animal Rescue.
WISHES: Rosetta Blake, wife of Raymond Blake of Barboursville 60 years, is two years from 80 (78) Tuesday, June 29. Although this little lady has been in ill health for some time, she still smiles. May this retired caretaker’s pain be eased for an enjoyable day of birthday cake, precious memories, family and friends.
RALLY: Music, prayers and gospel message are featured at the Healing Our Nation Prayer Rally at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Calvary Baptist Church, Ironton, Ohio. The annual Because Katie Cares non-perishable food drive benefitting the Ironton City Mission, First Huntington Christian Baptist Church and Jeanette’s Creek Christian Baptist Church of Wheelersburg, Ohio, is also being conducted.
PRAYERS: It was recently brought to my attention that a very special friend, Pastor Chelcie Gibson, has been recovering from surgery. Chelcie and his wife, Bobbi, have been close to my family for 40-plus years and have never changed. Prayers continue to be with this good Christian brother and his wife, as well as their daughter, Tawnya.
ARTS: Arts Night Out — June Edition is from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Heritage Station. Featured are Romey Williamson, Amber Decker, Lee Dean and more.
NAMED: Colten Hall of Lavalette, graduate of Spring Valley High School and majoring in biochemistry at Marietta College, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Full-time students completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74 is recognized for this list.
FUN DAYS: Family Fun Days with live bands, children’s activities and vendors is from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 1-3, at Paul Porter Park, Coal Grove, Ohio.
RECOGNIZED: Lynsey Isner was one of 898 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, named to the president’s list for the spring semester. The Barboursville resident is a Marine science major.
CRUISE-IN: Village of South Point hosts a cruise-in event at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3, with local food vendors set up at both village parks. Fireworks, set from the Ohio River, take place at 9:50 p.m.
STUDENTS: Seven Kentucky residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. They include Tanner Henderson, Alexis Lunsford and Robyn Terry, all of Catlettsburg; Thomas Kinder, Hannah Lyon and Kaylee Sturgill, all of Ashland; and Joseph Mosier of Grayson. To be eligible for this list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jaiyme Peterman, Patty Roof, Robert Grizzell, Dona Bunn, Kathy Bartram, Joe Horn, Tina Cornwell, Drew Osenbach, Elna Dean Lawerence, Chris Burgess, Maritza Perez, Tammy Blowfield with C.J. Hughes Construction Co. turns 56, Claire McCoy, Abby Willis, Becky Myers, Mark Shaver, Dan Curry.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jared and Missy Adkins, Ricky and Penny Byrd celebrate number 48, Jackson and Chelsey Lilly, Larry and Linda Clark, Rabbi David and Tori Wucher remain short of the 50-year mark.
CHUCKLE: Sheila was called into her teacher’s office for a talk. “I’m sorry,” said the teacher, “but I found out you cheated on your test, so I’m changing your A to an F. Do you have anything to say?” “Yes,” said Sheila. “That’s pretty degrading.”