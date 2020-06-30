Community News
WELCOMED: Braydon Wren was recently welcomed to the Madison Avenue Christian Church family, where he is organist. May Braydon find much success and happiness at the church.
80TH: Gary Walters of Ona leaves the 70s behind as he turns 80 years young Tuesday, June 30. He is retired from Owens-Brockway and is being wished a day of good health, fond memories, love and happiness.
FUNDRAISER: Ironton St. Joseph Boys Soccer Team sells rib dinners catered by The Ribber from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Parish Life Center. The cost is $12, available from team members or their parents. Call Maria Hodges, 606-831-9015.
AWARDED: Brooke Taylor Jackson, graduating Huntington High senior, was recently awarded the Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship. The President Stephen J. Kopp Memorial Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship provides $1,250 annually and renewable for up to four years, totaling $5,000, by maintaining satisfactory progress in the study program at Marshall University.
ROCK BANDS: “The Stadium Tour,” featuring rock legends Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, has been postponed. Originally scheduled for Thursday, July 2, at Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio, the concert/tour has been rescheduled for June 21, 2021.
GRADS: Three homeschooled students are among those from Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church graduating this year. They include Virginia Clark, daughter of Chris and Ashley Clark; Emma Holley and Grace Holley, daughters of Adam and Stacey Holley. Graduating from Hurricane High were Jack Coleman, son of Susan Coleman and Patrick Coleman; Hayley Lawman, daughter of John and Shannon Lawman; Nathan Neville, son of John and Kim Neville; and Dalton Young, son of Jayson and Kara Young and grandson of Ed and Becky Brogan. Michael Gibson, son of Jeremy and Erin Daniels, graduated from Poca High.
PICNIC: Southside Neighborhood Organization has postponed its annual picnic until 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Ritter Park, 12th Street Shelter. The next regularly scheduled neighborhood takes place the first Thursday in October at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The organization received a mini-grant awarded by the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington to help in the renovation of a child’s room at Ronald McDonald House. Previous grant monies were used to purchase items for Miller Park and sponsorship of Huntington in Bloom flower pots in the downtown area.
COLUMNIST: Once a member of the 1937 Flood and campaigned for his dog Fred as he was running for political office, Dave Peyton left The Herald-Dispatch several years ago. But came back sharing his thoughts and opinions on various subjects accepted or not accepted by the readers. Dave celebrates a birthday Tuesday, June 30. May his day be one of the best ever.
DOCTOR: Well-known in the Huntington community for his outreach physician efforts, Dr. Charles “Chuck” Clements shares the birthday calendar Tuesday, June 30. A retired lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army and currently a family medicine physician with Marshall Health, he continues to prescribe the best advice for those he comes in contact with. May his birthday be as grand as he is and filled with happiness, love and birthday cake.
DEAN’S LIST: 25 Barboursville residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College. They include Claire Ashworth, Hayden Bays, Rachelle Black, Skyler Black, Mackenzie Blankenship, Jamie Branam, Adam Damron, Alexis Frydrych, Victoria Hansen, Raegan Hass, Linda Keefer, Grace Kimler, Jaedon Kinser, Rachel Lake, Zachary Martell, Joshua Mitchell, Casey Morrison, Lindsay Porter, Garrett Priddy, Alyxis Ramey, Braden Roten, Stephen Slater, Steven Turman, Gabriella Vance, Kayla Vance. To qualify, students must have registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at the end of a semester.
OVER 90: Phil Young is being wished enough “lung power” to blow out at least 92 candles on his birthday Tuesday, June 30. There’s no doubt there are stories behind most of those 92 years as well. May Phil enjoy a fun-filled day with many happy birthdays to follow.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Mary Howard, May 23; Margaret Williams, June 1; Mickey Martin, Lyle Henderson, June 2; Lori Ferguson, June 4; BJ Wood, June 5; Katelyn Cunningham, June 6; Virginia Ramsey, Marsha Ball, June 7; Grant Matthew, Kim Lewis, June 8; Tiffany Broce, June 10; the Rev. Jim Shepherd, June 12; Mykal Haner, June 18.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Louis and Deb Blair, Scott and Cheryl Riedle, June 1; Ron and Janet Foss, June 2; Tyler and Rebecca Hampton, June 3; Dan and Holli Beirne celebrated number 1, June 4; Marvin and Valerie Moore, Keith and Malinda Ross, June 5; Mike and Shirley Hill, Phil and Jean Modlin, June 6; Rick and Lori Jones, Mike and Annette Cartwright, Joe and Jean Kirk, E.J. and Kylee Hassan, June 7; Chris and Lori Ferguson, June 8; Debbie and David Adkins, June 14; Trevor and Courtny Lewis, June 15; Nick and Megan Hanshaw, June 17; Dwayne and Courtny Nunez, June 19 .
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mark Boley, Janet Boley, Melaine Roberts, Noah and Eli Holley turn 8, Mindy Webber is still in the 40s at 46, Bob Kiser, Jessie Alford, Bennett Cooke, Rusty Armstrong, Beth Court, Steven Dorsey, Greg Meadows, Renee Vickers, Braxton Cline, Bob Yost, Grace Vanover, Roseanne Reese, Rita Kelley, Randy and Corey Jackson, father and son duo.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Eric and Stephanie Fetty, Chip and Julie Merritt, Craig and Andrea Houston, Alan and Karen Cummings.
CHUCKLE: A man went to a dentist. During the exam, the man said, “My teeth are great. But let me tell you something. I never brush my teeth. I never use a rinse on my teeth. I never use a breath mint. I eat garlic all day long. And I’ve never had bad breath.” The dentist said, “You need an operation.” “On what?” asked the man. “On your nose,” said the dentist.