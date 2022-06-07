BOUNCE PARTY: KidsFest continues with a bounce party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Pump Up the Fun, 6759 Merritts Creek Road. Admission is $7 for children under 42 inches and $12 for children over 42 inches. Proceeds benefit Huntington Children’s Museum.
NAMED: Carter McKenna of Culloden was named to the president’s list at Davis and Elkins College for the spring semester. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 grade point average.
MUSIC: Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Concert Series begins with Paper Sails performing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Ironton Farmers Market. Admission is free.
HONORS: Jackson Reed McComas, son of Brandy Andrus and Josh McComas of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Huntington, is a summa cum laude graduate from Chesapeake High School. He is a National Honors Society member receiving National Beta Club Honors. Jackson was a member of Chesapeake Golf Team throughout high school and awarded first team All-OVC and Academic All-Ohio award. He plans to study business management at Marshall University this fall.
CONCERT: Luke Bryan brings his “Raised Up Right Tour 2022” to Charleston Coliseum this month. The concert featuring the five-time Entertainer of the Year begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9. Also featured are Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock. Tickets range from $49.75 to $149.75.
LEAVING: Dr. Johan Botes, organist at Huntington’s First United Methodist Church, is leaving. He has accepted an organist position at Kanawha Presbyterian Church in Charleston, effective in July. Although he will be missed and folks are saddened to lose him, best wishes for success in everything he does.
EXHIBIT: More than 20 juried artists sell paintings, photographs, mixed media and more during the “Art in the Park” exhibit sponsored by Tri-State Arts Association Saturday-Sunday, June 11-12, at 8th Street and 13th Avenue, Ritter Park. The exhibit is from 10 am. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Contact 304-743-8381 or lauramoul@aol.com.
GRADS: Congratulations to three Greenup, Ky., residents for being among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton. They are Tonya Dowdy, Darla Fraley and Breanna Horton.
MUSICAL: Blippi the Musical featuring “The Excavator Song” and more begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $65.
SELECTED: Sarah Baisden, daughter of Jay and Carrie Baisden and granddaughter of John and Pat Baisden of Huntington’s New Baptist Church, was recently honored for being chosen as Student of the Year in her fourth-grade class at Spring Hill Elementary. This award — voted on by students — is presented to the student who has shown leadership in the classroom daily, is always kind and gives the best effort in his/her academics. Congratulations, young lady — keep up the good work.
CAGEFIGHTING: New Line Cagefighting 9 begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Wayne Community Center. Visit www.newlinecagefighting.com.
RECOGNIZED: Four Logan County eighth-graders are among 221 middle school students across West Virginia to be recognized as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, sponsored by West Virginia Department of Education. This is the 306th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy recognizing students for their achievement in the knowledge of West Virginia history. The ceremony is also livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations. Congratulations to Christopher Spurlock of Logan Middle; Brilee Wilson, Madison Baker and Evy Altizer, all of Chapmanville Middle.
RECIPIENT: Rylee Hightower of Milton was one of six named as this year’s recipients of the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarships. The daughter of Gary and Connie Hightower was named Cabell County Scholar. She is a member of Ridge Runners 4-H Club and graduated from Cabell Midland High School this spring. She plans to study nursing at Marshall University. Since 1986, the bank’s 4-H Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school seniors for accomplishments in 4-H. Recipients receive $3,000 over four years.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Phyllis Argabrite, Donna McComas, Vicki Smith, Ken Morris, Bill G. Chapman turns 88, Sarah Thomas, Shawn Scarberry, Don Gosselin, Alexander Izquierdo, Berlin Meredith, Ken Workman, Charles Abraham, David Davenport, Norma C. Denning, Cindy Jeffords, Charles Smith, Jack Jones, Ruth Koch, whose health keeps her at home these days, Jimmy Dyer, Donnie Adkins, cousin of mine, turns 54.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Lorrie Jones, Bob and Dolores Foster, Ann and Jim Thornburg, Mark and Wendy Chapman, E.J. and Kylee Hassan.
CHUCKLE: Josie was driving through a school zone when a policeman pulled her over for speeding. As he was giving her the ticket, she said, “How come I always get a ticket, and everyone else gets a warning? Is it my face?” “No, ma’am,” said the officer. “It’s your foot.”