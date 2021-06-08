BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts Twistville Bluegrass Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; $5 children. Social distancing/masking are observed.
TRIBUTE: Greenbrier Heights Garden Club planted a pink dogwood surrounded by daffodils at Woodlands Retirement Community paying tribute to Rosie the Riveters, where six Rosies resided. The tree was dedicated in honor of Jo Collinsworth, Mary Leaberry and Maria Scheff, and in memory of Pauline Gilkerson, June Kendall and Vera Waggoner.
PARK ART: Tri-State Arts Association sponsors “Art in the Park” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Ritter Park, corner of 13th Avenue and 8th Street. More than 15 juried artists sell paintings, photography and fiber arts. Contact lauramoul@aol.com or 304-743-8281.
GRADS: Five high school and one college student from Huntington’s First United Methodist Church graduating this year include Justin Legg, Stone Arthur and August Meade, all from Huntington High; Carter Bacon, Cabell Midland; and Hannah Crager. Evan Gooding graduates in December from Earlham College. Congratulations to these young men and women as they begin a new chapter in their lives.
CONCERT: A performance featuring Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and Corduroy Brown begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $45.
SURPRISE: It probably is no surprise as this is the second year in a row birthday wishes have been sent to Zelma “Dolly” Thompson, who begins her 93rd celebration Tuesday, June 8. May “this youngster” enjoy reading about herself as much this year as she did for last year’s milestone as she is deserving of love, happiness, fond memories and God’s many other blessings.
“ANTIGONE”: Alchemy Theatre Troupe performs the play directed by Leah Turley at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Performances also begin at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, and Saturday, June 19. Tickets are $15. Contact https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/antigone/tickets/.
FOUR: Local students named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University for the spring semester include Kyle Jervis of Hurricane; Emily Kuhn of Ona; Laura Nicholas of Milton; and Joseph Wagoner of Barboursville. To be eligible for this list, students must obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
SHOWCASE: The second arts festival showcase, “14th Street West Arts Fest,” featuring more than 25 pop-up shops from area artisans is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at 555 14th St. W. Music is by Keyamo and Friends and Emily Davis.
CAMP: “Splish Splash Camp,” open to ages 5-12, is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday- Friday, June 14-18, at Marshall Rec Center. The cost is $140 and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
