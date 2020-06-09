Community News
PHYSICALS: Sports physicals for the upcoming school year are being offered by Marshall Family Medicine, Marshall Pediatrics and Marshall Orthopaedics. The cost is $25. Appointments are not necessary at Marshall Family Medicine locations and walk-in clinics at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute and Marshall Orthopedics in Teays Valley. Marshall Pediatrics locations require appointments. Bring documentation — forms and proof of insurance — to the appointment. If not a patient of a Marshall Health provider for his/her care, immunization records for the student must be presented. Call 304-691-1880, 304-691-1100 or 304-691-1300.
HONORS: Emily Dillon of Ona was named to the Fall 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University. Students named to the Honors List earned grade point averages of 3.75 to 4.00. To be eligible, a student must be a degree candidate and must have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.
OPENING: For the months of July and August, Heritage Farm Museum and Village is open Thursday through Saturday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and Friday Family Fun Night from 3 to 9 p.m. Admission is $15; $12 ages 65 and older; $8 age 17 and younger; and free to ages 2 and younger.
LISTED: Three Kentuckians recently were named to the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester at the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. They include Tomas Kinder and Karie Stidham, both of Ashland; and Kaylee Sturgill of Catlettsburg. To be eligible for this list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
NAMED: Amy Anastasia Jones-Burdick of Huntington is back in the news. This time, she was named to the 2020 Honor Roll list for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi. She was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.75 to 4.00.
PROMOTED: Cpl. Terry McFann, 38, was recently promoted to sergeant with the Huntington Police Department. Deputy First Class Joshua Parsons, 35, was promoted to corporal. Jeffrey Racer, 24, was recognized as newly-hired probationary deputy.
NEARLY 70: James and Barbara Blackburn of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, have made it nearly 70 years in marriage as Tuesday, June 9, is their 69th celebration. Formerly of Kenova, the Blackburns are parents to three daughters: Trudy, Judy and Lindy. May this wonderful couple continue with good health, happiness, love, fond memories and cherished friendships.
GRADS: Congratulations to Mackenzie Dunkum and Faith Robertson upon graduating from Spring Valley High School. Mackenzie is daughter of Jimmy and Lisa Dunkum and granddaughter of Polly Midkiff and the late Keith Midkiff, longtime members at Westmoreland Baptist Church. Faith is daughter of Matthew and Amanda Roberson and granddaughter of Kenneth and Fay Robertson and Ray Damron and the late Gaila Damron.
DEAN’S LIST: Two local students — Jane C. Aulick and Peter L. Proctor, both of Huntington — have been named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the list, students must maintain a 3.4 grade point average for the semester and carry at least 15 hours of coursework or be in a professional teaching block.
RECOGNIZED: Mitchell Davis, former Spring Valley High student completing an internship with Rubberlite Inc., has been recognized with an Emerging Elite in Manufacturing Award in the internship category. The Marshall University freshman is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Evan “Butch” Worrell, Kennedy Ferguson, Rose Davis, Celi Stuart, Charles Knapp, Linda Anderson, Tracy Bourne, Tanner Ruley, Emily Grace Smith, Jeanne Burford, Lucy Brown.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Barbara and William Hale, Joan and Gene Gue, Jeff and Patty Mast.
CHUCKLE: One evening, a family sat down for dinner. The mother served fish and cauliflower. They were all eating, until the boy, chewing on his fish, found a bone.
He pulled it out of his mouth and asked, “Mom, what do I do with this?” “Put it where you’re sure you won’t eat it,” said his mother. So the boy carefully stuck it into his cauliflower.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.