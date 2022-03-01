FISHY: Something’s fishy at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church … it’s the annual Lenten fish dinners beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, March 5, and continuing each Friday through April 2. The meal includes baked or fried fish or fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans or hush puppies, baked potato or french fries, dessert and drink. Cheese pizza is available for children. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free to ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit Our Lady of Fatima Parish School. Contact 304-523-2861 or www.olofps.org.
NAMED: Two Hurricane, West Virginia, residents were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University for the fall semester. Christopher Clark is majoring in molecular biology, while Derek Jarrell is majoring in information technology management. To qualify for this list, students must obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours for the semester.
COMEDY: The Comedy Zone features Shaun Jones at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, as part of the Paramount Series. The show is recommended for ages 18 and over. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 7 p.m.
WINNER: Kina Anderson, fourth-grader at Meadows Elementary School, was among 13 from 10 Cabell County schools to recently be recognized for winning entries in the Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators contest. Her art displayed at the Central Board Office of the School Board during the most recent regular meeting and was given a special token by the superintendent to commemorate her efforts. Each drawing is also included in a future display at Huntington Museum of Art.
FILMS: Lifestyle Film Festival, sponsored by ZMM Architects, Community Trust Bank, Reger Funeral Home, Dr. Stephen Nicholas, iHeart Radio, WSAZ and The Herald-Dispatch, celebrates an array of genres including fashion, music, food and spirits, takes place Thursday-Sunday, March 3-6, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, as part of Marshall Artists Series. Featured films include “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” “The Gospel According to Andre,” “Very Ralph,” “Sparkling: The Story of Champagne,” “Julia” and “The Apollo.” Each film costs $10.
PRAYERS: Denise Maxey of Milton is recovering from being seriously ill. As the healing and recovery process begins, prayers, support and love are being sent her way. She is wife to Rick Maxey and grandmother to Tyler Day, custodian at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
MOVIE: “Blind Date” is presented each Monday during March at the Cinema at Camp Landing, Ashland. Tickets are $5 and include a 46-ounce bag of popcorn.
NEW PASTOR: The Rev. Greg Markins has been appointed to serve at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, replacing Kevin Lantz. He and wife, the Rev. Teresa Markins, senior pastor at St. John United Methodist Church in Scott Depot, are parents of Karah and Ashton and grandparents to Xander. This good pastor graduated from Marshall University in 2005 and received a master of divinity from Duke University Divinity School in 2008. Before ministry, he worked in the grocery business 20 years. He also was pastor at St. Paul’s, Nitro; Wayside, Vienna; and Mt. Olivet, Wheeling. For his ninth year, he has served as dean and director for Course of Study School (WV Extension) for Local Pastors. Welcome to the Barboursville congregation, and may many souls be won and/or rededicated for your efforts.
DRIVE-THRU: A drive-thru distribution of ashes is provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. An in-person devotional service is conducted at 6:30 p.m. The service can be viewed on the church’s YouTube Channel by searching for “Enslow Park Presbyterian.” COVID-19 protocols are followed.
LISTED: Bojena Gross of Barboursville was named to the dean’s list at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, for the fall semester. To qualify for this list, students must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
WRITERS: The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series presents a reading by acclaimed authors and finalists for the National Book Critics Circle Award at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Presenters are Melissa Febos, associate professor at the University of Iowa, where she teaches in the nonfiction writing program, and Donika Kelly, teacher of creative writing in English Department at University of Iowa. Facial coverings are required. The free reading is also livestreamed at https://www.marshall.edu/livestream/.
OPEN STUDIO: The drop-in, pay-per-session event allowing artists to have access to the clay studio at Huntington Museum of Art is available from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 3 through May 12, in Studios 4 and 5. The cost is $10 per session, plus $10 for 25 pounds of clay. George Lanham is the monitor. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
BINGO: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts its spring fling bingo at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Lesage Library. Games are $10 first pack and $5 additional. Concession stand sells hot dogs with homemade sauce, slaw, nachos, candy and drinks. Must be age 18 to play. Proceeds benefit the Angels’ Easter party.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jackie McClellan, Jon Brannon, Paisley Maynard, Sue Davis, Glenn Stotts, Bill Burns, Bill Meadows, Amy Hafertepen, Julie Pinson turns 24. Terry Cremeans, who retired from CITCO water in December 2020, turns 68. Natalee Renee Dunfee, great-granddaughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, is still in the single digits at 8.
CHUCKLE: The local bar was so sure its bartender was the strongest man around that they offered a standing $1,000 bet. The bartender would squeeze a lemon until all the juice ran into a glass, and hand the lemon to a patron. Anyone who could squeeze one more drop of juice out would win the money. Many people had tried over time (weight-lifters, longshoremen, etc.) but nobody could do it. One day this scrawny little man came into the bar, wearing thick glasses and a polyester suit, and said in a tiny squeaky voice. ”I’d like to try the bet.” After the laughter had died down, the bartender said OK, grabbed a lemon and squeezed away. Then he handed the wrinkled remains of the rind to the little man. But the crowd’s laughter turned to total silence as the man clenched his fist around the lemon and six drops fell into the glass. As the crowd cheered, the bartender paid the $1,000, and asked the little man. ”What do you do for a living? Are you a lumberjack, a weightlifter, what?” The man replied, “I work for the IRS.”