COMEDIAN: Ginger Billy, resident in upstate South Carolina who performs shirtless and tattooed, performs his comedy at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Ro-Na Theater, Ironton. The event, hosted by Mad Hatter Shows and the theater, is recommended for ages 17 and older. Tickets are available at www.etix.com/ticket/p/7343499/ginger-billy-in-irontonh-ironton-rona-theater.

NOMINATED: Desiree Grimes, distant learner at Mountwest Community and Technical College, studying health information technology and medical coding, is one of three to be nominated and represent the college on the 2022-23 Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society All-West Virginia Academic Team. This is her second year in a row to represent the college on the All-West Virginia Academic Team and currently works full time in the health care field, as well as a full-time student.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

