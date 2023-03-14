NOMINATED: Desiree Grimes, distant learner at Mountwest Community and Technical College, studying health information technology and medical coding, is one of three to be nominated and represent the college on the 2022-23 Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society All-West Virginia Academic Team. This is her second year in a row to represent the college on the All-West Virginia Academic Team and currently works full time in the health care field, as well as a full-time student.
CONCERT: Scotty McCreery, first country artist and youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified “Clear as Day,” at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, brings his Damn Strait Tour to Ashland Friday, March 17. Scotty rose to fame in May 2011 after winning the tenth season of “American Idol” at age 16. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $65.
WELCOMED: Eiryn Poindexter was recently welcomed into the family at Madison Avenue Christian Church. She became a member on Feb. 12. May she continue to feel like a part of the family and lead many souls into God’s kingdom.
PROGRAM: March Money Monsters, a fun, educational financial literacy program, is offered at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at West Library Branch, 901 West 14th St. The program conducted each Wednesday in March features a story and activity or craft based on that week’s financial theme.
READER: Irvin Scarberry recently emailed this note: “I wanted to share how much I continue to enjoy reading your daily items. As an area native, it is nice to read about local folks and events.” Thanks Irvin ... it’s nice to know folks are still reading the column.
DRAWING: “Figure Drawing,” open to ages 18 and older, continues from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 1. Continuing the second Tuesday of each month through June, each session costs $10, which includes the nude model fee. Monitor Sophia Celdran is on hand to guide the class. Bring own materials: pencil, charcoal, pastels and paper. Contact 304-529-2701 or http://www.hmoa.org.
NEW MEMBER: Josie McCoy, a Huntington resident of two years, was recently welcomed as a new staff member with Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. The new director of membership graduated from West Liberty University in West Liberty, WV. She is a former graphic designer with Ogden Ad Center and served the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce where she assisted and engaged new and existing members and more.
SESSION: “Coping with the Loss of a Child” Support Group begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hospice of Huntington. The group is designed for parents who are grieving the loss of a child at any age. Contact 304-529-4217 or hospieofhuntington.org.
MEMORIES: It’s always said that a brother can be a great friend. Such is how Carolyn Byrd Williamson felt about her brother, James William Journell, who passed away March 14, 2013. Retired from the U.S. Army with 20-plus years’ service would have been 72 years young. After he could no longer work, he also retired from VA Medical Center. May Carolyn know that thoughts are with her as she remembers this great loved lone.
PERFORMANCE: The last of the first annual Kentucky Chautauqua Series performances at Ashland’s Highlands Museum concludes Thursday, March 16. In celebration of Women’s History Month, “Jean Ritchie: Damsel with a Dulcimer” 1922-2015, is presented by Rachel Lee Rogers at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 or $15 members.
PARTICIPANTS: Ironton Child Welfare Club hosted the 2023 Eddy Test for the top sixth graders attending schools in the City of Ironton at Ironton Middle School. Particpants included Okomi Alfrey, son of Phillip and Alice Alfrey; Noah Bryant, son of Rick and Sharon Bryant; Alexis Chapman, daughter of Steve and Brenda Chapman; Emily Crabtree, daughter of Richard and Jacklyn Crabtree; Miles Daniels, son of Kelly Daniels; Lorelei Emmanuel, daughter of Tony and Andrea Emmanuel; Ryan Frazier, son of Keith and Kathy Frazier; Aubrie Friesenhegst, daughter of Daniel and Erika Friesenhegst; Bailey George, son of April Caldwell and Jerry George; Finn Gossett, son of Madison Bowen and Shane Gossett; Max Haney, son of Chris and Amanda Haney; Reid Hunt, son of John and Kristin Hunt; Jaxon Lavender, son of Justin and Krista Lavender; Kasper Lewis, son of Brea and Greg Taylor and Dave and Amy Lewis; Finn McCown, son of Mark and Anke McCown; Jace Mills, son of Ricky and Mary Mills; Bentleigh Peyton, daughter of Joshua and Kimberly Payton; Liam Philabaun, son of Eddie and Jennifer Philabaun; Marley Smith; daughter of Jason and Kelly Smith; Corey Stevens, son of Cassandra Stevens and Dakota Stevens; Jackson Thomas, son of Austin and Leslie Thomas; Graham Walters, son of Bryce and Alicia Walters; and Deanna Webb, daughter of Dean and Chelsea Webb.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Connie Lyzenga, Cordie Jo Canterbury, Sophie Bright, Arlan Hesse, Leanne Imperi, Ava Collins becomes the “sweet and special 16”, Ricky Allen Fricke hits the mid-60 mark at 65, Jason Kirby, the Rev. Bill Miller, Bill Roof, Lincoln Tufts, Kate Smifh, Mary Barnett.
CHUCKLE: Edward hated the idea of going under the knife. So, he was very upset when the doctor told him he needed a tonsillectomy. Later, the nurse helped him fill out an admission form. He tried to respond to the questions, but was so nervous he couldn’t speak. The nurse put down the form, took his hands in hers and said, “Don’t worry. This medical problem can easily be fixed, and it’s not a dangerous procedure.” “You’re right, I’m being silly,” Edward said, feeling relived. “Please continue.” “Good. Now,” the nurse continued, “do you have a living will?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
